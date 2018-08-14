Kiosk Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Market: Overview



This report by Transparency Market Research aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global kiosk market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period 2018 to 2026.The study provides an analysis of the growth trends across each of the segments for the period 2016–2026, with 2017 as the base year.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4130342







The kiosk market study highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period.The report provides a comprehensive perspective about the kiosk market and its expansion in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) across regions, segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.







Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.







The overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, integration challenges and opportunities for future growth of the market.The study also includes Porter's Five Forces analysis, technology roadmap which provides industry evolution and technologies playing an important role in the industry, and value chain analysis of the kiosk market.







Industry SWOT analysis and incremental opportunity analysis have also been provided for every segment in the report, wherein the segments such as type, screen size, screen type, and end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity.







Global Kiosk Market: Scope of the Report



The study provides a decisive view of the global kiosk market by segmenting it on the basis of type into vending machine, self-service kiosk, ATM, locker kiosk, charging kiosk, and others.The vending machine segment has been classified into drink vending, food vending, photo vending, and DVD rental.







The self-service kiosk segment has been divided into information kiosk, ticketing, patient interactive, check-in, employment and bill-payment kiosk. In terms of screen size, the market has been categorized into 10 inches, 10–30, 30–60, and > 60 inches.







Based on end-user, the global kiosk market has been categorized into retailer, transport (airport/railway/bus) operator, banks, advertisers, petrol station, commercial complex (education and hospital), and government.The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent/key developments initiated by them in the kiosk market.







The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.The kiosk market report also includes strategies, financial information, recent developments, and business segments under the company profiles section.







Moreover, the report provides insights related to key trends and their impact on the regional market.







Global Kiosk Market: Research Methodology



The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. For secondary research, sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.







Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the kiosk market across regions.Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights, and validate the existing data and analysis and underlying assumptions.







Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.







Global Kiosk Market: Competitive Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the global kiosk market. Players profiled in the report include Diebold, Inc., Fujitsu Group, Glory Ltd., KIOSK Information Systems, Kontron AG, Meridian Kiosk, NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosk, Inc., Phoenix Kiosk, Fabcon, Inc., Zytronic PLC, and ZIVELO.







The global kiosk market has been segmented as below:







Global Kiosk Market, by End-use



Retailer



Transport (airport/railway/bus) Operator



Banks



Advertisers



Petrol station



Commercial Complex (education, hospital, etc.)



Government







Global Kiosk Market, by Screen Type



Conventional Kiosk



Interactive Kiosk







Global Kiosk Market, by Screen Size



< 10 inches



10–30 inches



30–60 inches



> 60 inches



Others (web payphone and gaming)



Charging Kiosk



Locker Kiosk



ATM







Global Kiosk Market, by Type



Vending



Drink Vending



Food Vending



Photo Vending



DVD Rental



Self-service Kiosk/Interactive Kiosk



Information Kiosk



Ticketing Kiosk



Patient Interactive Kiosk



Check-in Kiosk



Employment Kiosk



Bill-payment Kiosk







Global Kiosk Market, by Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Indonesia



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America



Brazil



Rest of South America







