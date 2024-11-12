Kiosk Operators is a Finalist in the 2024 Automation and Self-Service Awards

Kiosk Operators revolutionizes Interactive Locker Systems to provide secure solutions across all industries

This recognition highlights Kiosk Operators' dedication to providing seamless, customer-focused solutions that improve the food pickup experience and help businesses run more efficiently. NextLockers are being integrated into many locations, including restaurants, pharmacies, college campuses, residential buildings, hotels, casinos, airports, and entertainment venues. The shift to fast casual and delivery, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has made secure food pickup solutions more important than ever.

In today's competitive restaurant landscape, customer satisfaction is paramount. With the rise of mobile ordering, third-party delivery apps, and the increasing demand for faster service, customers expect convenience and quality. Smart food pickup lockers provide restaurants with a way to meet these demands while streamlining operations and improving the overall customer experience. Aside from food pick up, the Locker provide a secure solution for mail and package delivery and pick up, equipment rental, and storage of personal belongings.

"Busy lifestyles, developing technologies, and the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have all played a role in the growth of the restaurant food delivery market in the United States. More than ever before, consumers are ordering their favorite meals to be delivered right to their doorsteps. In 2023, the number of users of the online food delivery market in the U.S. was estimated at 161 million in the meal delivery segment." (Statista, 2024)

Why This Recognition Matters:

Reduction in Shrinkage

Kiosk Operators' lockers help prevent food theft at pickup points. Customers can securely retrieve their orders using a unique numerical code or QR scan, ensuring only the intended recipient has access.

Reduction in Labor Costs & Increase Labor Costs

By automating the pickup process, these lockers reduce the need for manual handoffs, allowing staff to focus on other tasks and helping businesses save on labor costs.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

The lockers keep hot food hot and cold food cold, ensuring customers enjoy their orders at the perfect temperature.

Safety and hygiene Focus

With Kiosk Operators' smart food lockers, travelers can feel confident knowing their meal is waiting for them in a secure, contactless pickup location. Each order is safely stored in its own compartment, eliminating the risk of anyone else touching or tampering with it.

Seamless Integration

One of the key of their locker systems is the capability to integrate into existing management and/or POS systems and also integration with popular food delivery apps.

"We're honored to be named a finalist for such a prestigious award," says John Laspia, CEO of Kiosk Operators. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to transforming the food pickup process to meet the needs of various business segments. We look forward to continuing our journey and setting the bar for excellence in self-service and automation."

About Kiosk Operators



In addition to the NextLockers, Kiosk Operators focuses their design and manufacturing efforts to create innovative automated solutions for many industries:

Hot Food Kiosks

Developed for the food service industry, these kiosks keep food warm and ready for pickup, helping restaurants and food providers streamline service and boost customer satisfaction. This food solution allows 24/7 food service in college housing, residential apartment buildings, office and warehouse space, hotels, casinos , airports, sports and entertainment as venues.

RapidRx Kiosk

A solution for fast, secure, and efficient medication pickup, even after-hours. With large grocery chain stores with pharmacies to independent pharmacies all facing operational issues relating to hours of operation and labor costs, the deployment of kiosks offers 24/7 service to customers while increasing operational efficiencies for operators. With Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS continuing to close stores "America's retail pharmacy giants are undergoing an uncomfortable period of decline as more customers question their convenience". (Business Insider, October 2024 ).

Canna Kiosk

Designed for the cannabis industry, these kiosks offer a secure, automated solution for dispensing products, ensuring regulatory compliance and enhancing customer convenience.

For more information on the 2024 Automation and Self-Service Awards and to view the full list of finalists, visit Kiosk Marketplace or visit Kiosk Operators.

