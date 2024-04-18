Kiosk Operators LLC (KO) Acquires Wellmation, Facilitating Advancement in Patient access to Health Care and Pharmaceuticals

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KO, a leading provider of innovative kiosk and locker solutions, has announced its acquisition of Wellmation, a pioneering company in pharmaceutical kiosks. The acquisition includes Wellmation's patents, software, hardware, and general intellectual property. The acquisition solidifies KO's position as a game-changer in the pharmaceutical industry. KO's commitment to customization ensures tailored solutions for a diverse industry.

The pharmaceutical industry, valued at a staggering $312 billion is witnessing a paradigm shift.

With regulatory approval in seven states, including Texas, California, and Florida, for patient-accessible remote automated pharmacy dispensing systems, the industry is poised for widespread adoption of this innovative kiosk technology.

KO has the leading hardware solution in the industry. Key management involved with the acquisition expressed their enthusiasm for the union. The integration of KO's hardware with Wellmation's software is robust, their patent filings on their speed loader hardware fit seamlessly with KO's picking and printing technology. Laspia states, "KO's plays a key role in creating accessible health solutions as well as transformative growth in pharmaceutical access and tele-health. Simply put we are the newest and most cutting-edge product in the market, leap-frogging the competition."

For example, KO's advanced ID verification system allows OTC drugs to be dispensed by kiosks thereby freeing up expensive pharmacist time. The systems championed by KO are designed to enhance pharmacy services by offering 24/7 access to prescription medications while streamlining operations, reducing overhead costs, and improving customer access and choice.

Amy Valley, former Accenture Managing Director, Global Life Sciences, and advisor to KO states "Automation provides a wide range of solutions for patient access, including rural accessibility, tele-medicine, urgent care, and many other subsectors in the healthcare ecosystem. It is also an opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry to reduce costs and improve compliance with data management."

The experienced KO team and their ability for customization allows for a close working relationship with customers to create the perfect kiosk solution that will enhance customer, patient and physician relationships, increase efficiency, and drive growth.

Clifford Whitehead, Director of Sales for KO added "In the wake of Amazon's recent purchase of Medivale our solution-oriented approach to industry participants will ensure that we can facilitate change in multiple channels".

Kiosk Operators, is dedicated to providing solution for companies looking to transform and expand their business with cutting-edge kiosk solutions in the healthcare industry. For example, KO is looking to help pharmaceutical companies with dispensing drug samples to assist and supplement Pharma salesforce management and cost control. Companies will be able to hand out sample "gift cards" so that they reduce the shrinkage of a number of high dollar samples and boost patient registration as well as sales force compliance, data management and inventory control.

CEO John Laspia stated "it is our mission support to customers to improve their patient experiences through providing both top-tier "off the shelf" and custom automation solutions to hardware and software challenges."

Furthermore, these automated pharma kiosks will allow pharmacies, Urgent Care facilities and other large pharmacy retailers to modify their sales platforms to compete with Amazon and others while meeting customer needs.

About KO:

KO is a forward-thinking automation company dedicated to revolutionizing the customer experience through automated kiosk innovation and technology.

About Wellmation:

Wellmation is a trailblazing company in pharmaceutical kiosks, with a focus on patents for software, hardware, and general intellectual property.

SOURCE Kiosk Operators