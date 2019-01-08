KioWare Kiosk Software Releases New Kiosk Software Solution for Chrome OS, KioWare for Chrome OS

YORK, Pa., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Design Solutions Inc. (ADSI) has released a new product to secure the Chrome™ Operating System. KioWare for Chrome OS™ is a kiosk application used with Chrome OS Kiosk Mode to secure the Chrome Operating System and activate additional interactive kiosk features.

KioWare for Chrome OS Configuration tool provides an easy set up with attract screens, restricted access, session management, and more.

Users with the Chrome operating system activate "Chrome Kiosk Mode" on their device. They then add the KioWare for Chrome OS kiosk application to provide additional features and security not available using Chrome OS kiosk mode alone. Learn more about setting up a Chrome OS device with KioWare for Chrome OS.

KioWare Lite for Chrome OS includes features such as:

Attract screens

Popup window control

Domain/Page list blocking

User session management

Tabbed browsing

File download blocking

Clear private browser data

Custom toolbar skins

... and more.

KioWare kiosk software products lock down a device into a secure interactive kiosk, turning a tablet into a kiosk or purposed device for self-service, digital signage, or mobile device management deployments. Now available for Windows®, Android™, & Chrome operating systems. KioWare for Chrome OS is not to be confused with the KioWare for Windows application, which secures the Windows operating system and uses a Chromium-based browser.

KioWare for Chrome OS

KioWare for Chrome OS is available in a free fully functioning demo. Download, configure, and test, then license by purchasing an annual subscription. One license is needed for each deployed kiosk running KioWare for Chrome OS. Volume discounts are available.

KioWare has been providing OS, desktop, and browser lockdown security for the kiosk and self-service industry since 2003 and Android software since 2012.

About KioWare

KioWare kiosk software secures an application or website on Windows or Android devices, restricting user access to approved behaviors and protecting the user and network data. KioWare is fully customizable and offers solutions ranging from browser lockdown to full server-based kiosk management. From simple out of the box configurations to more complex integrations, KioWare is trusted by developers, IT professionals, marketers, Fortune 100 corporations, and small business owners. The KioWare team is based in York, Pennsylvania, with an office located in Reading, UK. Choose the best KioWare product for any self-service project and download a fully functioning free trial at KioWare.com.

Contact:

Laura Miller

KioWare Kiosk Software

Analytical Design Solutions, Inc.

+1 717 843-4790 x220

lmiller@kioware.com

http://m.kioware.com

