Kipi.ai Delivers Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipi.ai is excited to offer its Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud . As a trusted services partner in Snowflake's latest report, Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving in a World Redefined by AI, Privacy, and Data Gravity , kipi.ai provides a comprehensive solution that empowers marketers to optimize their campaigns with data-driven precision.

With the Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) App, Snowflake customers can estimate budget allocations, analyze the performance of media channels, and fine-tune marketing strategies across channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc. The app leverages advanced Bayesian modeling to provide marketing teams with insights into ROI, campaign efficiency, and ways to engage target audiences better.

In Snowflake's third annual Modern Marketing Data Stack report, the technologies, tools, and partners driving the future of AI-powered marketing are highlighted. Kipi.ai is recognized for their expertise in delivering support for organizations dealing with complex martech analytics while also offering scalable solutions to address marketers' evolving needs.

The report underscores how AI, data gravity, and privacy concerns are reshaping the marketing ecosystem, empowering marketers to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Kipi.ai's MMM App is aligned with these emerging trends, providing tools for predictive & prescriptive analytics through accurate measurement, forecasting & optimization.

"In a new age of innovation, we're witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Kipi.ai offers more than just implementation support—they bring the solutions, expertise, and insights that help marketers meet their evolving business needs."

"In today's rapidly shifting marketing landscape, precision and insight are key to success. Kipi.ai's Marketing Mix Modeling App on Snowflake offers marketers the tools they need to thrive in the AI-driven future," said Jason Small, CEO at kipi.ai. "We are proud to be a trusted partner in Snowflake's ecosystem, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data and elevate their marketing efforts."

Kipi.ai's Marketing Mix Modeling App supports marketers looking for solutions in the following technology categories, identified in Snowflake's report:

Analytics & Data Capture

Measurement & Optimization

Business Intelligence

Marketing & Customer Engagement

The report emphasizes the importance of trusted services partners, who not only support implementation but also contribute to business growth through their innovative solutions. Kipi.ai's MMM App plays a pivotal role in helping marketers adjust to the new data-first, privacy-conscious marketing world, bringing together AI-powered insights and actionable strategies.

Click here to read the full Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving in a World Redefined by AI, Privacy, and Data Gravity.

About kipi.ai

Kipi.ai is a leader in modern data solutions, helping organizations transform their data infrastructure and achieve scalable business results. As an Elite Snowflake Partner, kipi.ai specializes in AI-driven data centralization, automation, and advanced analytics. Through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies, kipi.ai empowers businesses to thrive in an AI-powered world. For more information, visit www.kipi.ai .

