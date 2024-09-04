Kipi.bi Announces Strategic Rebrand to Kipi.ai: Reinforces Commitment to Data Science and Data Solutions on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipi.bi, a recognized leader in advanced analytics and AI services with Snowflake , today announces its rebranding as kipi.ai. This evolution marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic journey, reflecting its broader investment in data science, generative AI, and machine learning to drive innovation and empower businesses.

The rebranding to kipi.ai signals the company's enhanced focus on leveraging AI to unlock unprecedented insights and accelerate innovation for its clients. As an Elite Snowflake Partner and 2X Snowflake Partner Award winner, kipi.ai is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions that optimize data operations, drive growth, and enable enterprises to fully harness the potential of their data in an AI-first world.

"Rebranding to kipi.ai reflects our alignment with Snowflake's AI-first strategy and our shared goal of driving transformational outcomes for our clients," said Jason Small, CEO at kipi.ai. "Our new identity as kipi.ai isn't just a name change; it's a statement of our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation. By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, including advanced capabilities like Snowflake Cortex, AI and geospatial analytics, we position ourselves as leaders in the AI and analytics space. This rebrand underscores our dedication to empowering our clients with the most advanced tools and strategies to drive meaningful business outcomes."

Kipi.ai will continue to deliver the exceptional service that kipi.bi was known for, with a strengthened focus on providing AI-driven solutions that maximize the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This includes advanced AI and machine learning models, predictive analytics, and AI-powered decision support, all designed to help businesses navigate and excel in a rapidly evolving data landscape.

"The evolution of kipi.ai is not just a reflection of the company's strategic vision, but also strengthens our strategic partnership by illustrating the ways in which Snowflake's ecosystem helps leading firms to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI," said Rithesh Makkena, Global Partner SE Leader at Snowflake. "This rebrand is a clear indication of their desire to shape the future of cutting-edge technology and provide outstanding outcomes for our mutual customers."

Kipi.ai offers a comprehensive portfolio of services designed to support businesses in their AI and data science journeys. These services include:

Data & AI Strategy

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

AI Data Centralization

Training & Enablement

Managed Services

ML/LLM Ops & AI Governance

Migrations

"In this new chapter, kipi.ai stands as a symbol of the company's evolution, reflecting our forward-thinking approach and commitment to delivering exceptional results," said Jeremy Stensland, Board Member at kipi.ai. "This change isn't just about adapting to the future—it's about shaping it. We're committed to leading the way in AI and data science, helping our clients stay ahead of the curve."

About kipi.ai

Kipi.ai (formerly kipi.bi) is a leading analytics and AI services provider, specializing in transforming data into actionable insights through advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning. As an Elite Snowflake Partner, we are committed to helping organizations optimize their data strategies, migrate to the cloud, and unlock the full potential of their data. Our deep expertise in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables us to drive seamless data migration, enhanced data governance, and scalable analytics solutions tailored to your business needs. At kipi.ai, we empower clients across industries to accelerate their data-driven transformation and achieve unprecedented business outcomes.

