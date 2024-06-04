kipi.bi Named Snowflake Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- kipi.bi, a modern data engineering, data strategy, and business intelligence consultancy, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake AI Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has been named the Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

kipi.bi's recognition within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud underscores its pivotal role in empowering joint customers to unlock the full potential of their data through optimization and tailored industry solutions. This award not only emphasizes the firm's relentless dedication to innovation in data science, machine learning, and generative AI but also acknowledges its position as a pioneering partner in co-creating world-class data solutions with Snowflake. With over 50 in-market Snowflake Native Apps, Accelerators, and Enablers, kipi.bi continues to drive performance acceleration within the AI Data Cloud ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for excellence.

"Congratulations to kipi.bi for being named as the Snowflake Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "With their extensive industry expertise spanning healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, technology, media, consulting, and consumer services & hospitality, kipi.bi serves as a strategic accelerator for Snowflake customers, driving innovation and advancement across critical data initiatives. This award is another reflection of their impact in the Snowflake Partner Network and positions them as an invaluable partner in the journey towards helping organizations activate and unlock their data for business value."

Kipi.bi stands as one of the largest pure-play Snowflake boutique consultancies globally, with more than 400+ certified data architects and engineers powering 125+ customers on their mission to democratize data and accelerate transformative business outcomes. This award signifies a year of historic milestones for the firm, including its recent announcement of its 100th SnowPro Advanced Certification, positioning itself as the first partner within the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) to achieve this landmark, and recorded 400% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year award from Snowflake, which acknowledges our commitment to assisting organizations in unlocking the true potential of their data," said Jason Small, CEO, kipi.bi. "At kipi.bi, we firmly believe that data is the foundation of business value, empowering organizations across industries to make informed decisions and achieve meaningful outcomes. This recognition acknowledges our team's unwavering dedication to providing innovative solutions that transform data into actionable insights, enabling our clients to excel in today's data-driven landscape."

About kipi.bi

kipi.bi helps businesses overcome data gaps and deliver rapid insights at scale. With Snowflake at our core, we believe good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping you say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity.

