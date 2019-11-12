KIPIC Selects Honeywell As Main Automation Contractor For The Middle East's Largest Integrated Refinery Complex

The PRIZe project will become the first integrated refining and petrochemicals complex in Kuwait. The new facility – developed as part of the Al-Zour Complex – will significantly enhance Kuwait's domestic petrochemicals, aromatics and gasoline manufacturing capabilities.

"The PRIZe project will revolutionize Kuwait's domestic production capabilities, helping KIPIC meet the increasing demand for fuels and petrochemical products within the country," said Hatem Al-Awadi, acting chief executive officer, KIPIC. "With Honeywell's support, we are building a strategic project that will transform Kuwait's domestic oil and gas market, and provide a significant accelerator for the country's long-term economic development by improving gasoline and benzene supply to the local and international markets."

Honeywell UOP also was awarded a contract with KIPIC earlier this year for modernization of the Al Zour complex. Honeywell UOP will revise the configuration and capacity of the refinery's gasoline production facilities and supply technology licenses, design services, key equipment, and state-of-the-art catalysts and adsorbents to produce clean-burning fuels, paraxylene, propylene, and other petrochemicals.

Honeywell has been in Kuwait for more than 50 years. Honeywell supports Kuwait's energy industries through cutting-edge technologies, efficient business solutions, local training, research and development initiatives. Honeywell is the first company to build "Made in Kuwait" solutions to power digital transformation across the country's growing oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. The company also operates the Honeywell Automation College in Mina Abdullah, which delivers global training capabilities locally through more than 300 courses specifically designed to address the requirements of Kuwait's power and water, oil and gas and automation industries.

"Honeywell has a long history of successfully delivering world-class automation solutions to the oil downstream industries in Kuwait, and this new agreement highlights the trust our customers have in our technologies," said Rachad Abdallah, president for Honeywell in Kuwait. "At the integrated refining and petrochemicals complex at Al-Zour, we are leveraging our experience and technologies to help develop one of the most ambitious initiatives in the region. This project will help transform Kuwait into a pioneering manufacturer in the downstream oil and gas industry."

KIPIC is a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) set up by the State of Kuwait to manage refinery, petrochemicals and LNG import operations at the Al-Zour complex.

