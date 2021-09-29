Kipu Acquires Avea, Combining the Best Clinical and Revenue Cycle Solutions for Behavioral Health

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu, the technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, has acquired Avea Solutions, provider of revenue cycle management software that helps treatment centers streamline billing.

"Today, addiction treatment centers are siloed. This separation results in rework, complexity and lower reimbursement," said Paul Joiner, Kipu's CEO. "Integrating Kipu with Avea will allow referral teams, care teams and billing teams to work better together."

The acquisition of Avea accelerates Kipu's goal to empower caregivers and patients on every step of the recovery journey. By expanding Kipu's ecosystem of innovative applications and services, Avea helps treatment centers achieve the best outcomes across all levels of care, improving the individual, community, and public health.

"We're pleased to be joining forces with Kipu," said Ben Dittman, Avea's Founder and Chairman. "Together we will allow treatment centers to focus on helping patients take the next step toward recovery, instead of worrying if they can keep the lights on."

"Avea joining Kipu is a real game changer for behavioral health centers and their billing partners", said Rodney Zimmers, Managing Partner at Transparent Billing. "Now our customers can get a complete view of their patients from one solution."

About Kipu

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health, and eating disorder communities with its cloud-based technology platform. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the behavioral health industry, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Kipu's platform is used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral, and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kipu

Sue Yap

[email protected]

561-708-6798

SOURCE Kipu