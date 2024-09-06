Kipu Health Acquires Hatch Compliance to Strengthen Behavioral Health Technology Portfolio

New acquisition enhances Kipu's comprehensive platform with advanced compliance management solutions for behavioral health organizations

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health, announced today the acquisition of Hatch Compliance, a leading compliance and risk management software provider tailored to behavioral health organizations. This strategic acquisition enhances Kipu's comprehensive suite of offerings by adding robust governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities, empowering behavioral health organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments with confidence.

As the trusted advisor in behavioral health technology, Kipu has consistently delivered solutions that support the entire patient journey, from reaching patients with CRM tools to optimizing care delivery through EMR and ensuring financial sustainability with RCM solutions. The addition of Hatch Compliance further solidifies Kipu's commitment to providing an all-encompassing platform that meets the diverse needs of behavioral health organizations.

Hatch Compliance is known for its cutting-edge Compliance Management System (CMS) and Learning Management System (LMS), which are preconfigured to meet the rigorous standards set by The Joint Commission, CARF, and various state regulations. By automating the collection of actionable data, Hatch significantly lowers the administrative burden of compliance on staff, saving time and reducing stress, while improving operational efficiency and outcomes. Additionally, Hatch offers Compliance Consulting Services (CCS) to guide treatment facilities through the ever-evolving regulatory landscape. With these comprehensive offerings, Hatch has established itself as a trusted partner for behavioral health organizations aiming to maintain the highest standards of care and compliance.

Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu, expressed her excitement about the acquisition: "At Kipu, we are always seeking new ways to support our customers in delivering exceptional care. The acquisition of Hatch Compliance is a significant step forward in our mission to empower behavioral health organizations. By adding Hatch's compliance expertise with our existing technology platform, we are providing our customers with the most comprehensive solution available, ensuring they can meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance while focusing on what truly matters—patient care."

Mike Lifshotz, CEO of Hatch Compliance, also shared his enthusiasm: "Joining the Kipu family marks a new chapter for Hatch Compliance. We have always been dedicated to helping behavioral health providers navigate the complexities of compliance. With Kipu's resources and shared vision, we are now positioned to offer even greater value to our customers. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide the tools and support that behavioral health organizations need to thrive in an increasingly regulated environment."

This acquisition builds on the strong partnership that Kipu and Hatch have cultivated over the past two years, helping the market consistently deliver enhanced operational efficiency, patient safety, and clinical outcomes. As the behavioral health industry continues to evolve, Kipu is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation. By offering Hatch Compliance's advanced GRC solutions alongside its platform, Kipu is now better equipped than ever to help customers navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance, reduce risks, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

About Kipu Health

Kipu Health is the leader in behavioral health technology with solutions for Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Kipu proudly supports over 3,600 behavioral health facilities, empowering them to manage more than 3.8 million patient episodes. With our comprehensive solutions, Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals.

About Hatch Compliance

Hatch Compliance provides a cloud-based compliance management software and consulting services tailored for behavioral health organizations. Their Compliance Management System (CMS) and Learning Management System (LMS) are designed to help treatment facilities achieve and maintain compliance with documentation and environment of care standards, meeting the requirements of regulatory and accrediting bodies at all levels.

