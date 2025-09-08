Kipu Health Announces Appointment of Josh Boyer as Chief Financial Officer

Software technology veteran will accelerate growth and scale company through AI innovation

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health, today announced the appointment of Josh Boyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Boyer will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, planning and analysis, capital management, and corporate development.

Josh Boyer, new CFO at Kipu Health

"Having an executive of Josh's caliber and experience join Kipu greatly enhances our leadership team. His proven track record of success reflects his software industry expertise and financial leadership," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu Health. "Josh's deep experience across enterprise technology, as well as his perspectives on scaling with technology, will be pivotal as we execute on Kipu's vision to be the premiere technology partner to behavioral health providers nationwide."

Boyer joins Kipu with more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience in high-growth companies. His appointment comes at a critical inflection point as Kipu continues to scale its platform, expand its market footprint, and enhance long-term value for its behavioral health customers including substance use disorder, medication-assisted treatment, mental health, and eating disorder.

"I believe success starts with delivering valuable products to customers, a management team driving a strong culture to support growth and scale, as well as healthy partnerships that complement its growth strategy. Kipu meets all those criteria," said Boyer. "I'm excited to join Kipu at a time of such strong momentum and purpose."

Prior to joining Kipu, Boyer served in executive finance roles across a range of private equity-backed and publicly traded companies. Most recently, Boyer served as CFO of Revel Systems, an enterprise-focused point-of-sale platform for restaurant and retail brands, where he led accounting, FP&A, investor relations, and M&A strategy.

"Josh has consistently delivered results by aligning financial rigor with operational execution to unlock growth and shareholder value," said Edwards. "His leadership will support Kipu's commitment to innovation and our mission to transform behavioral health care through purpose-built, data-driven solutions."

About Kipu Health

Kipu Health is the leader in behavioral health technology with solutions for Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Kipu proudly supports over 3,600 behavioral health facilities, empowering them to manage more than 3.8 million patient episodes. With our comprehensive solutions, Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals. www.kipuhealth.com

Contact: Jay Staunton

