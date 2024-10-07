Kipu Health Collaborates with AWS to Bring Cutting-Edge Generative AI to Behavioral Health Industry

Kipu announces AI-powered Behavioral Health Solution

at 2024 Global Exchange Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, a leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health, announced today its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring a suite of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the industry. The first offering within the AI suite will streamline clinical workflows through transcribing patient sessions, generating progress notes, and providing chart summaries for providers.

"As leaders in our respective fields—Kipu in behavioral health technology and AWS in AI services—we're thrilled to come together to bring an innovative, new AI solution to our nearly 2,000 customers," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu. "Our collaboration unites the best of behavioral health expertise with cutting-edge technology to significantly reduce the administrative burden on clinicians and therapy providers, allowing them to focus more on their patient. We're excited to continue leading the way in behavioral health innovation."

Kipu Intelligence Program™ (KIP), will leverage AWS's AI services to develop ethical AI solutions that reduce the administrative workload for healthcare providers. Built on a foundation of transparency, patient safety, and data governance, KIP will help providers with secure and effective tools tailored to their specific needs, such as streamlined clinical workflows, and ultimately improve provider efficiency and patient outcomes.

"AWS is proud to collaborate with Kipu on its critical mission to improve the treatment and delivery of care for behavioral health providers, their teams and their patients," said Ben Schreiner, head of business innovation for SMB, U.S. at AWS. "By collaborating with Kipu, we're bringing AI solutions to help them address these needs, with speed, agility and scale. AWS is proud to be part of this journey, working together to enhance care delivery, efficiency, and patient outcomes."

Kipu's AI Innovation will be showcased at the 2024 Global Exchange Conference featuring a panel discussion "Ethical AI in Mental Health Care: Advancements, Actionable Data, and the AI Dilemma for Clinical, Medical, and Tech Leaders" on October 6, 2024. To learn more about Kipu and their collaboration with AWS, visit https://info.kipuhealth.com/kip-learn.html.

About Kipu Health

Kipu Health is the leader in behavioral health technology with solutions for Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Kipu proudly supports over 4,000 behavioral health facilities, empowering them to manage more than 4 million patient episodes. With our comprehensive solutions, Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals. For more information, visit www.kipuhealth.com.

Contact: Jay Staunton

[email protected]

SOURCE Kipu Health