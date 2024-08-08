Kipu Health Launches Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Solution Improving Care Experience for Patients in Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs)

New solution to improve patient treatment unveiled at the United States Association of Opioid Treatment Providers (USAOTP) Annual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, today announced its new medication assisted treatment (MAT) solution optimizing the entire treatment process for opioid treatment programs (OTPs). The announcement was issued at the United States Association of Opioid Treatment Providers (USAOTP) Annual Conference in Austin.

The solution, a specialized module of the Kipu EMR, combines intuitive dosing and dispensing workflows that ensure efficient care management and compliance throughout the patient's treatment journey. The new technology simplifies the treatment process for patients and providers, while the demand for access to MAT is widening.

"Opioid addiction and high overdose rates continue to challenge our communities and we need more solutions that make life-saving treatments widely available," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu. "The compliance risks, patient scheduling and prescription management associated with MAT are oftentimes overwhelming for providers so we're aiming to remove the guesswork by automating these key elements of patient treatment. With more support for providers administering MAT, more patients battling opioid addiction can access the critical care they need to recover."

Kipu's MAT module streamlines the entire treatment process by managing various types of medication orders, including standard or custom orders and e-prescribing. Additionally, the solution enhances patient flow with Kipu's self-service kiosk, allowing patients to check in and be directed to the appropriate queue. Advanced reporting capabilities, automated patient outreach and intelligent patient call-backs ensure timely follow-ups and improved patient engagement. Inventory management built into the solution ensures strict compliance with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations throughout the treatment process.

Purpose-built for behavioral health, Kipu's EMR has more than 135,000 users at more than 4,000 facilities, globally, and manages more than three million patient encounters, making it the most widely implemented EMR in behavioral health.

For more information about Kipu's MAT solution for OTPs, visit: https://www.kipuhealth.com/who-we-support/medication-assisted-treatment/

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR, a HITRUST certified platform, is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 135,000 users at more than 4,000 facilities, globally, and managing more than 3 million patient encounters, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kipu Health