KipuHealth Honored to Exceed 1 Million Episodes of Care

"This is a defining moment for the Kipu System," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of KipuHealth. "For a small company to reach this milestone in less than ten years is a rarity, and it gives us a tremendous amount of pride to know that we have played a substantial role in helping clinicians and physicians to deliver quality treatment to patients across the country."

Kipu's vision to design a purpose-built EMR in collaboration with real users – medical, clinical, and administrative –helped achieve successful outcomes that filled a major void in the industry. "I've witnessed first-hand how challenging it can be to find the right treatment program that uses proper technology," said Fiorentino. "Patients were getting mediocre treatment simply because their caregivers lacked the tools to effectively manage assessment, treatment planning and documentation. Learning that treatment providers were force-fitting hospital and other one-size-fits-all systems to accommodate their unique workflow drove me to find a better solution. I continue to be driven by the fact that the right technology can increase efficiency and cut costs, reduce employee turnover, and most importantly, improve the quality of care."

This vision to leverage technology to improve treatment resulted in an easy-to-use, highly configurable and cloud-based platform that replicates the way users actually work and is accessible from anywhere the work is done. "We pass this milestone with cautious optimism, but don't take it for granted," added Fiorentino. "We know tens of thousands of lives depend on us, and true to our mission statement, 'we will work tirelessly to ensure that every client uses our system to its fullest potential, for the benefit of the people they serve, their employees and their shareholders.' Simply put, we have a responsibility to this community and we take that responsibility very seriously."

Kipu currently hosts several innovative and exclusive features, including The Golden Thread®, which links all aspects of the treatment episode to the problems, goals, objectives and interventions identified in the treatment plan. The Golden Thread has become an instrumental tool in multi-disciplinary treatment planning, while also ensuring maximum insurance reimbursements and compliance. "Kipu's commitment to innovation will not stop at one million episodes of care. This achievement only raises the bar for the next milestone," said Fiorentino.

