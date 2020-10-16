KipuHealth Launches Enhanced Telehealth Service

Kipu telehealth can now schedule and launch video group sessions directly from the KipuEMR and Kipu Messenger portal. Tweet this

"We have adapted to so many things over these months of the pandemic, among them, the need to address our healthcare needs remotely, in a way that is HIPAA-compliant and works for both patients and providers," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of KipuHealth. "We built the telehealth integration to make sure that no one is forced to forego treatment because of the pandemic, and we anticipate telehealth as a long-term, if not permanent tool, for the future for our clients and their patients."

For clients preferring a more private setting, KipuHealth also offers Kipu Messenger, a one-to-one telehealth service that provides patients and their care teams with HIPAA-compliant messaging and document exchange via a smartphone app or Kipu Messenger's portal. Through Kipu Messenger, treatment providers and care teams can send patients pre-admission forms and insurance coverage details, consent forms, evaluations, outcomes assessments, and more, for patients to complete, sign and return directly to the KipuEMR patient chart – all in a in a secure and encrypted platform.

The behavioral health community also has long recognized the value of telehealth for effective engagement, especially for providers who have clients in rural areas, or who cover a large geographic territory. "We are delighted to provide this enhanced feature to our clients. We know that along with the powerful tools built into the EMR, the telehealth feature will be yet another way for them to provide the best treatment and ensure better outcomes," added Fiorentino.

About KipuHealth

