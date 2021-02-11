Kipu's 2020 technology grants top $2.5 million for non-profit treatment facilities; To date, Kipu's 'Community Give Back' program has surpassed $18 Million

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Gables, FL based KipuHealth, maker of the highly successful KipuEMR, an Electronic Medical Records system specifically designed for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Behavioral Health treatment communities, announced its final grant tally for fiscal year 2020 to non-profits and other in-need organizations. Last year, Kipu granted $2,525,000 to deserving treatment centers across the United States, bringing the grant award total to more than $18 million.

"It's truly the best part of my job," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of KipuHealth, "When we encounter a non-profit (501c3) facility that's struggling to provide care – especially now in the COVID-19 era, we do everything we can to help. These centers treat homeless, underserved, and at-risk populations. Technology can change the game for them. By providing these facilities with the modern, efficient and fully compliant Kipu platform, clinicians and doctors can eliminate hours – even days – of manual work and focus their time and effort on treating their patients. And that means improved outcomes for everyone."

Notable grant recipients for this year are located throughout the United States, offering various programs and levels of care. Among 2020's grant recipients are these deserving facilities:

Tellurian With facilities located in Madison and La Crosse, Wisconsin, Tellurian is unique in that their patients receive both psychological and medical treatment simultaneously by their Dually Certified Medical Team.

Graniteville House of Recovery Located in Sweet Valley, PA, Graniteville House of Recovery is part of the Social Assistance Industry, delivering care to an area of our nation that has been particularly hard hit with a rise in addiction cases and overdose deaths.

Hope Haven located in Charlotte, NC provides life skills for chemically dependent adults and families within a supportive residential environment leading to independence. Hope Haven's innovative model of residential services allows for outreach to an increased number of homeless and at-risk individuals and families; and has grown to an average of more than 300 adults per year.

Hushabye Nursery Hushabye Nursery of Phoenix, Arizona provides substance-exposed babies and their caregivers with compassionate, evidence-based care that is changing lives. Hushabye Nursery offers a safe and inclusive space where mothers, family members and babies – from conception through childhood – can receive integrative care and therapeutic support that offers each child the best possible life outcomes.

The Extension Marietta Georgia's The Extension has become the solution for homelessness and addiction. The Extension offers a comprehensive, residential recovery program serving homeless men and women who suffer from addiction to alcohol or drugs.

Crossroads Crossroads, located in Phoenix, Arizona operates 8 locations. In 1958, a group of committed citizens laid the groundwork for what is now one of the largest residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment programs in the United States. Today, Crossroads is an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed substance abuse treatment provider.

HomeSafe Since 1979, HomeSafe has been a nationally accredited non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Palm Beach County's and South Florida's most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

"This country must face the reality that untreated addiction is destroying a generation," says Fiorentino, "We're in the fight. Our outreach to non-profit treatment organizations assists them in offering care to those in desperate need right now by streamlining workflows and eliminating manual work – while remaining in strict compliance. In the end, they can serve more individuals in need."

