KIRA Closes an Oversubscribed $2.2M Private Round Led by Top Blockchain Investors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira, a decentralized finance technology company, successfully closed its Seed round only two weeks ago, backed by the private equity firm Ascensive Asset Management and Alphabit Fund . Last week, the team has closed an oversubscribed $2.2M Private round, which was led by BTC12 Capital , backed by TRG Capital , NGC Ventures and Origin Capital . After closing the sold-out rounds, investors on the waitlist were invited to join the public round, planned for Q4 2020.

Roger Lim, Founding Partner at NGC Ventures said: "Kira is a brilliant team of people that is working on enabling full access to the underlying value of any digital asset. They are creating a true decentralized solution that allows trustless and scalable market access. This will revolutionize DeFi with a new approach to liquid staking. We want to be a part of their journey."

"This latest round shows the confidence in the project from the crypto community and validates our vision for Kira and liquid staking. We are humbled to have received such unprecedented demand from investors and support from the ecosystem," said co-founder and CEO Milana Valmont. "We look forward to executing on our roadmap, launching the testnet over the next 3 months," said CTO Mateusz Grzelak.

Kira Core

Kira Core is building the first decentralized solution using Tendermint and Cosmos SDK to secure and power DeFi applications with liquid staking - Kira Network . Thanks to its novel consensus - Multi-Bonded Proof of Stake (MBPoS), Kira aims to enable users to generate revenues from staking any cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, digital fiat, or even NFT's while maintaining full liquidity via natively supported staking derivatives.

Kira's Interchain Exchange Protocol (IXP) is going to be the very first DeFi application propelled by the liquidity of assets at stake. Thanks to IXP users will be able to stake and trade their assets at the same time.

Kira's goal is to unlock the full potential of any digital asset and allow its use with multiple interconnected blockchains or DeFi's applications at the same time by leveraging interchain protocols supported by Cosmos Network and Polkadot such as IBC and XCMP.

