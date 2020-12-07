Kira Labs Donating 1 Million Tubes of Hand Sanitizer to Organizations in Need

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand sanitizer is a much-needed safety item as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, but many organizations are reeling from overstretched budgets and don't have the money to keep up with the demand they have for basic protective supplies. South Florida-based Kira Labs Inc. wants to help by giving away 1 million tubes of its Medyskin Hand Sanitizer to deserving groups nationwide.

"At Kira Labs, we have always had a passion for donating our beauty and safety products to help others feel good and take care of themselves," said David Rosen, founder and CEO of Kira Labs. "We have had a unique opportunity this year to fulfill even bigger needs for many frontline workers, caregivers and volunteers in the midst of the pandemic, which has been very rewarding for our whole team. We are excited to expand our reach and do our part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 here in Florida and around the country."

The company is ready to ship to hospitals, schools and 501(c)(3)-registered nonprofits in need. Interested groups may submit a form at kiralabs.com/donations to request a minimum of 2,500 and up to a maximum of 20,000 of the brand's 2.5-ounce tubes of hand sanitizer while supplies last. Shipments will be delivered over the next few months.

Several South Florida organizations have already benefited from the generosity of Kira Labs and its hand sanitizer giveaway. Orange County was the recipient of 100,000 tubes, a local chapter of the Salvation Army received 20,000 and 10,000 hand sanitizer tubes were delivered to the Orlando Airport. Thousands more have gone to community partners such as Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County, Little Smiles and the Delray Housing Authority.

The team at Kira Labs has been hard at work this year to produce more of its essential products. The company hired over 20 additional employees to meet demand, doubling its production per person to get hand sanitizer to the places that need it. Early on in the pandemic, Kira Labs had the opportunity to partner with another supplier to provide a truckload per day - 16 million ounces total - of its antimicrobial hand wash to the healthcare workers saving lives at the emergency hospital for coronavirus patients at New York City's Javits Center.

A native Australian who moved to the U.S. and founded Kira Labs in his garage, Rosen relishes turning his company's success into a springboard for giving back. "There's no better feeling than helping others," says Rosen. "This pandemic experience has impacted our organization in many positive ways, increasing our sense of teamwork and a commitment to keeping ourselves and others safe. We hope these donations will benefit many wonderful people and causes."

Medyskin premium essential products are made at the Kira Labs manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach. All Medyskin hand sanitizers use at least 70 percent alcohol, which exceeds the 60 percent minimum recommended amount per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Kira Labs proudly supplies Medyskin to hospitals, medical offices and first responders across the nation, as well as schools, universities and many U.S. government agencies.

About Kira Labs

Founded in 2003 with a debut line of skin care products, Kira Labs is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of over 30 beauty innovation brands sold in over 100 countries. Appealing design, value and high quality, functional formulas characterize all of the Kira Labs brands, which feature products in multiple categories including Face, Hair, Body, Men's, Natural, Home and Pet. They are all made in-house by the company's expert chemists and bottled and distributed from the Kira Labs facility. For more information, visit www.kiralabs.com.

