Kira Labs Inc and Simple Life Medical donated 50,000 Medyskin Hand Sanitizers to The City of Miami

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Labs Inc, a leading manufacturer of over 30 beauty innovation brands, continues partnership with Simple Life Medical donating 50,000 Medyskin Hand Sanitizers to The City of Miami in continuous efforts to help local communities stay safe.

Kira Labs and Simple Life Medical have previously teamed up to donate hand sanitizer tubes to South Florida hospitals and clinics to help protect medical personnel from coronavirus. The giveaway of 50,000 units of Medyskin hand sanitizers is part of Kira Labs' generous donation of 1 million tubes to organizations in need. The company wants to continue helping by donating locally and shipping to hospitals, schools and nonprofits across the nation.

All Medyskin hand sanitizers were produced at the Kira Labs' FDA registered manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach and made with high-grade purified alcohol. The sanitizers use at least 70% alcohol which exceeds the 60 percent minimum recommended amount per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Interested organizations may fill out a donation form at www.kiralabs.com/donations to request a minimum of 2,500 and up to a maximum of 20,000 sanitizer tubes.

About Kira Labs Inc

Kira Labs was founded in 2003 and has grown into a leading marketer and manufacturer of beauty innovations featured in 10,000+ stores. Appealing design, value and high quality, functional formulas characterize all of the Kira Labs brands, which feature products in multiple categories including Face, Hair, Body, Men's, Natural, Home and Pet. For more information, please visit www.kiralabs.com .

About Simple Life Medical

Simple Life Medical offers the latest state of the art solutions such as FDA approved rapid antibody tests, civilian and FDA approved medical PPE, personal protection equipment, chemical and non-chemical disinfection that continuously kills viruses and bacteria for weeks and months. UV direct and indirect lighting systems, and other innovative solutions are offered to fit the needs of each individual organization.

