Kira Systems Launches New Developer Program

Kira Partners can now more easily integrate their solutions with Kira's machine learning contract analysis platform



TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Kira Systems, an industry leader in machine learning contract analysis software that identifies, extracts and analyzes text, today announced the release of its Developer Program to accelerate its partners' abilities to integrate Kira's machine learning functionality with their own unique solutions.

The Developer Program builds on Kira's successful API platform and includes a Developer Portal that offers one-stop access to documentation and support. Within the Developer Portal, developers can learn, explore and manage access to Kira's technology, and collaborate with Kira Systems to build meaningful integrated solutions at their own pace.

"We built the Developer Program to improve the experience for developers who would like to integrate with Kira to analyze documents and uncover relevant information," said Steve Obenski, Chief Strategy Officer at Kira Systems. "Our customers use Kira together with software from many other companies, and this program will make it even easier for developers at those companies to develop integrations with Kira."

Kira Systems is trusted by the world's largest law firms, corporations and professional service firms. Partners such as Apttus, HighQ, Prosperoware, SeeUnity, Litera, and others have integrated with Kira to harness its power in tandem with their own unique solutions, and provide more value for their mutual customers.

To learn more about Kira Systems' Developer Program visit www.kirasystems.com/developer .

About Kira Systems

Kira Systems' technology is the most used and trusted software for contract review and analysis, helping the world's largest corporations and professional service firms uncover relevant information from unstructured contracts and related documents. Kira is powerful, patented, award-winning software that excels at searching and analyzing contract text and can be deployed for due diligence, knowledge management, lease abstraction, regulatory compliance and other projects where visibility into contract provisions is critical. Using Kira Quick Study, anyone can train additional models that can accurately identify virtually any desired clause. To find out more, please visit www.kirasystems.com .

SOURCE Kira Systems