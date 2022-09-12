Kirby Bates Associates Achieves ANCC Accreditation for Nursing Continuing Professional Development

ANCC accreditation demonstrates a commitment to delivering high-quality continuing nursing

professional development.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirby Bates Associates, LLC, today announced that it was granted accreditation for nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation reinforces Kirby Bates Associates' commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses, such as its new Executive Advisory Services.

"ANCC accreditation marks the achievement of an important milestone for Kirby Bates Associates, reflecting the evidence-based approaches and quality outcomes we bring to every engagement," remarks Melissa A. Fitzpatrick, MSN, RN, FAAN, president of Kirby Bates Associates. "We are especially proud to expand our proprietary Nurse Executive Gateway to Knowledge™ to an even wider audience."

Colleen A. Chapp, DSL, MHA, MSN, RN, CENP, FACHE, executive vice president of Interim Leadership and Executive Advisory Services at Kirby Bates Associates, explains, "It's never been more important to support internal career progression for nurse executives and to strengthen nurse executive healthcare teams. This accreditation further validates our novel approaches, such as leveraging expert nurse executive advisors, experiential simulation methodology and situational analysis."

NCPD accreditation from ANCC elevates educational offerings that benefit nurses, patients and communities by:

Promoting the highest professional standards to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practice

Improving curricula for nurses to provide evidence-based education that strengthens professional development programs

Increasing credibility adherence to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education

Expanding visibility to be included among other accredited organizations listed in a nationwide, searchable directory

Increasing demand to offer continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios, and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC and other licensing boards and regulatory bodies

For more information on the ANCC NCPD Accreditation Program, visit www.nursingworld.org/ncpd.

About Kirby Bates Associates

Kirby Bates Associates is the leading executive search and interim leadership firm for providing high-performing leaders to healthcare C-suites across the nation through executive search, interim leadership, and executive advisory services. Led by successful healthcare and nurse executives, the company brings essential clinical, operational and financial perspectives to achieve its clients' organizational imperatives. Kirby Bates Associates is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.kirbybates.com.

