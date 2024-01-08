Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock

SHERMAN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between November 14, 2016 through December 8, 2021 inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RETA) (the "Settlement Class"), including all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Reata common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Reata's 2019 Offering and/or 2020 Offering (the "Offerings Subclass").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $45,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing is scheduled to be held on March 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Amos L. Mazzant III at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Paul Brown United States Courthouse, 101 East Pecan Street, Sherman, Texas 75090, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated October 30, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Doyle v. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 5566, Portland, OR 97228-5566, 1-877-664-7398. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.ReataSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online, by email, or by mail postmarked no later than April 24, 2024. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 8, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 8, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel, regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Doyle v. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 5566

Portland, OR, 97228-5566

1-877-664-7398

www.ReataSecuritiesLitigation.com

[email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

KIRBY MCINERNEY LLP

Daniel Hume, Esq.

250 Park Avenue, Suite 820

New York, NY 10177

(212) 371-6600

www.kmllp.com

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

URL: www.ReataSecuritiesLitigation.com, www.kmllp.com/cases-investigations/doyle-v-reata-pharmaceuticals

