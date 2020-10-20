KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX Selected by Wacker Chemical Corporation to Develop and Construct its North American Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters in Pittsfield Charter Township, Mich.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX announced today that the companies have been selected by Wacker Chemical Corporation (WACKER) to develop and construct its more than $50 million, 140,000-square-foot North American Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters in Pittsfield Charter Township, Michigan.

The new Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters will serve as a leading-edge location for advanced research and design activities, and enhanced employee collaboration. The building capacity of more than 300 employees will include those who will relocate from WACKER's current regional headquarters in Adrian, Michigan, as well as up to 70 new jobs to be added in the coming years.

WACKER will continue its production of elastomers, silicone fluids and silicone emulsions at its existing Adrian operations.

"Despite these extraordinary times, WACKER remained committed to investing in its people and its future in Ann Arbor, Michigan and we are honored to be a part of it," said Quinn Kiriluk, executive vice president, Corporate Real Estate and chief marketing officer for KIRCO. "Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team augmented seamlessly to the virtual world, advancing design development and successfully obtained both site plan approval and vital economic incentives."

According to Kiriluk, KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX have extensive experience in corporate headquarters, laboratories and R&D facilities, and brings a unique solution to its corporate real estate clients. With in-house development, construction and facility management services, their vertically integrated approach and relentless attention to detail offers clients a single point of accountability and a truly enjoyable journey.

"We appreciate the partnership with the KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX team and are excited to take the next step forward with our Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters in Michigan," said Greg Brabec, director of advocacy and special projects for WACKER. "This first-class facility will support future growth in the state and allow WACKER to have an important anchor in one of the nation's leading R&D corridors surrounded by great community partners."

Construction of WACKER's North American Innovation Center & Regional Headquarters begins October 2020 and is expected to be completed in March 2022.

About KIRCO

Founded in 1974 and third-generation family owned and operated, KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 35 million square feet of real estate, KIRCO is a major developer from coast-to-coast with primary focuses in corporate real estate (office, industrial, R&D), healthcare and senior housing. KIRCO's vertical integration of development, construction and facility management puts the entire lifecycle at the forefront, bringing a level of cohesive excellence to each project. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. and has a presence in Ohio, Minnesota, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 17 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

About KIRCO MANIX

Operating throughout the region since 1929, KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in the following market sectors: corporate office and headquarters; advanced manufacturing / research and design; warehouse / distribution; retail; healthcare; and senior living market. The company offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

