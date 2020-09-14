KIRCO and Phoenix Senior Living Announce Completion of The Bluffs at Greystone in Birmingham, Ala.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO and Phoenix Senior Living today announced the completion of The Bluffs at Greystone, an independent and assisted living community in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 137-unit senior living community, operated by Phoenix Senior Living, provides 63 independent living units, 50 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. Amenities include an indoor pool, a wellness center, yoga studio, an industry-leading dining experience, a pub, full-service salon and spa, outdoor pickle ball and bocce ball courts, and more.

"We are very excited to offer a brand new, state-of-the-art senior living community to the Birmingham market," said Matt Kiriluk, president and CEO of KIRCO. "We are committed to enriching the life of seniors and their families and are proud to partner with Phoenix Senior Living as they share our commitment to providing industry leading service, care and hospitality. We look forward to making a lasting positive impact on our residents."

Founder and CEO of Phoenix Senior Living, Jesse Marinko, remarks, "Our company is thrilled to serve the Birmingham market with our unique brand of family-focused care. Partnerships with the KIRCO group are exciting and allow us to provide the signature amenities for which our brand is known." He adds, "We take the business of caring for seniors and their families very seriously, and we look forward to providing outstanding senior and memory care options across the state."

KIRCO is an investor and developer of independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities that nurture and inspire senior residents and their families. KIRCO MANIX, who completed the construction on the project, has extensive experience in the design and construction of senior living facilities. For each senior living project, KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX select a specialized team that understands the unique needs of seniors in each market to help capture the local dynamic, including architecture, interior design, culture and climate.

About Phoenix Senior Living

Phoenix Senior Living, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, is a privately held senior housing company with over 30 properties located within suburban communities throughout the southeast region of the United States. With an executive team bringing a combined 90+ years of senior housing experience, Phoenix focuses on high-quality care with exceptional amenities. Phoenix's mission is to provide residents and families with a meaningful and joyful experience from their very first interaction. They strive to fully understand and support the uniqueness of every resident's physical, social, and emotional needs. Phoenix seeks to foster a secure, positive and unified environment with dedicated, tenured employees. www.phoenixsrliving.com

About KIRCO

Founded in 1974 and third-generation family owned and operated, KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 35 million square feet of real estate, KIRCO is a major developer from coast-to-coast with primary focuses in corporate real estate (office, industrial, R&D), healthcare and senior housing. KIRCO's vertical integration of development, construction and facility management puts the entire lifecycle at the forefront, bringing a level of cohesive excellence to each project. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. and has a presence in Ohio, Minnesota, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 17 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

About KIRCO MANIX

Operating throughout the region since 1929, KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in the following market sectors: corporate office and headquarters; advanced manufacturing / research and design; warehouse / distribution; retail; healthcare; and senior living market. The company offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

