KIRCO Announces its First Senior Living Community in Michigan - Monark Grove Clarkston

TROY, Mich., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIRCO announced its first senior living community under construction in Michigan, called Monark Grove Clarkston. The groundbreaking of the 175,000-square-foot community, located at 7373 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston, took place during the summer of 2020 and construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. This is the third market-leading senior housing community KIRCO has added to its portfolio, joining two additional locations in Alabama.

"As a Michigan-based company for over 45 years, we are thrilled to announce the first senior living community in our home state on a stunning 17-acre site in Clarkston, marking the introduction of the Monark Grove brand," said Dean Kiriluk, chief investment officer for KIRCO. "Residents of this community will enjoy an amenity-rich, resort-style approach to senior housing."

The 'Monark Grove' brand, KIRCO's premier portfolio of Class-A senior housing solutions, was inspired by the metamorphosis of a butterfly – nature's reminder that change can bring about something beautiful.

The 148-unit senior living community, operated by Beztak, will offer three levels of care including: 77 independent living units; 49 assisted living units; and 22 memory care units. The units will feature a French-country architectural style and high-end interior finishes in both the common areas and individual residences.

In addition to convenient access to downtown Clarkston, residents will enjoy on-site gourmet meals crafted by an executive chef for a tailored dining experience, a well-stocked library, live entertainment, as well as opportunities to attend classes and lectures. Other amenities include: a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio; full-service salon; art studio; bocce court; pickle ball court; pub and bistro; and a French inspired garden with reflective water feature and outdoor fireplace.

Monark Grove Clarkston will provide seniors with best-in-class care, social engagement and inspired living. Seniors can also age-in-place with the comfort and security of knowing they'll get the attention and care needed no matter the level of care required. The independent, assisted living and memory care apartments will offer superior services and the features that discerning seniors want and need in a home.

"Our diverse, highly trained Beztak senior living management team will focus on creating an upscale lifestyle experience for the residents of Monark Grove Clarkston," said Adam Snyder, senior vice president of Operations for Beztak. "Our team will engage with the residents on a personal level, leading them in healthy, comfortable and dignified lifestyles."

The Monark Grove brand is a unique portfolio of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities that nurture and inspire senior residents and their families through the design and construction of industry-leading spaces and outstanding amenities for residents. KIRCO MANIX, which constructs the Monark Grove communities, has extensive experience in the design and construction of senior living communities.

For each community, KIRCO selects a specialized team that understands the unique needs of seniors in each market to help highlight the local dynamic, including: architecture; interior design; culture; and climate. The company's current senior living projects include Bluffs at Greystone in Birmingham, AL, Madison Crossings in Huntsville, AL, and now Monark Grove Clarkston.

About KIRCO

Founded in 1974 and third-generation family owned and operated, KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 35 million square feet of real estate, KIRCO is a major developer from coast-to-coast with primary focuses in corporate real estate (office, industrial, R&D), healthcare and senior housing, which includes its premier senior living brand, Monark Grove. KIRCO's vertical integration of development, construction and facility management puts the entire lifecycle at the forefront, bringing a level of cohesive excellence to each project. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. and has a presence in Ohio, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 16 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

