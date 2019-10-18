KIRCO Celebrates its 45th Anniversary

TROY, Mich., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 45th anniversary of KIRCO, which is now recognized both locally and nationally as an award winning, full-service commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization.

"As a family business, KIRCO takes great pride in our award-winning heritage, which has extended more than four decades thanks to our grandparents, Mathew and Mary Kiriluk, and parents, Alan and Marilynne Kiriluk, whose decision making, leadership and willingness to take risks has led us to today," said Matt Kiriluk, president and CEO of KIRCO. "We also acknowledge our incredible team of dedicated, hard working professionals, both past and present, who have made this milestone possible."

Kiriluk added that long standing relationships throughout the metro-Detroit area and beyond with governmental agencies, partners, investors, clients and advisors have also contributed to KIRCO's long term success.

"Staying true to our values and working within a framework of business ethics, social and community responsibility, and customer focus has allowed us to build a legacy of real estate excellence," Kiriluk added.

Chairman Alan Kiriluk added, "We are grateful for this accomplishment and the opportunity to work with a group of talented, passionate and caring people who are essential to our success. Through hard work and a wholehearted commitment to our core values, it brings me great joy to celebrate this milestone and also has me excited to think about what the next 45 years will bring."

To keep up with the market's evolving needs, KIRCO has adapted its business over the years by expanding both geographically and into a variety of sectors, including corporate services (office, industrial, research and development), retail, senior living and healthcare. Most notably there was the milestone merger of Campbell Manix with KIRCO Construction in 2009 leading to the formation of KIRCO MANIX, which provides construction management services and has a proven track record of more than $4 billion in successful projects across the U. S.

Over the years KIRCO has been involved with numerous clients, such as the Dow Chemical Company, Henry Ford Health System, American Axle & Manufacturing, Oerlikon Group, Saudi Aramco, FEV Group, Webasto and Adept Plastics, as well as projects that have had a positive impact and improved communities, such as the Cardinal Health project and Brewery Park corporate campus both located in Detroit, the Columbia Center campus in Troy, Kirkwood Professional Plaza in Dearborn, Beaumont Health Medical Office Building in West Bloomfield, Baldwin Commons Shopping Center in Orion Township, the recently announced Bluffs at Greystone and Madison Crossings senior living projects in Alabama and many others.

Within the past year alone, KIRCO and its associates have been recognized with the following awards: CAM Safety Honorable Mention; Corp! Economic Bright Spots; The Most Powerful Business Leaders in Metro-Detroit by Detroit 500 (Alan and Matt Kiriluk); 30 in Their 30's by DBusiness (Adam Manix); Best of the Best in Property Management and Top Midwest Construction Company by RE Journals; and Metro Detroit Best and Brightest Company to Work For and Michigan's 2019 Best and Brightest in Wellness.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and facility management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 13 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

SOURCE KIRCO