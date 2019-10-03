KIRCO, KIRCO MANIX and Phoenix Senior Living Announce Groundbreaking of Madison Crossings in Huntsville, Ala.

TROY, Mich. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX announced that they recently broke ground on the newest independent and assisted living community in Huntsville, Ala., called Madison Crossings.

Working together with Phoenix Senior Living, Madison Crossings will be a 132-unit senior living community that will provide both independent and memory care units.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Phoenix Senior Living for the development of Madison Crossings," said Dean Kiriluk, chief investment officer for KIRCO. "This marks our second project with the company in the state of Alabama, where our dedicated team is applying our unparalleled development and construction experience to help create optimal living environments for the underserved senior market."

"We are pleased to work in partnership with KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX as they share our unwavering commitment to offering best-in-class senior living options focused primarily on the well-being of the residents, their families and our associates," said Jesse Marinko, founder and CEO of Phoenix Senior Living. "We are very excited to expand our footprint in Alabama. Our continued and strategic growth allows Phoenix to invest into our organization's human capital and creates jobs throughout the Southeast for individuals who are passionate and bring a servant heart to the organization. Our organization was recently certified as a Great Place to Work which is a direct reflection of our on-going commitment to our associates."

The state-of-the-art senior living facility – that will include 105 independent apartments and 27 specialized apartments for memory care – is slated to open in early 2021. Amenities will include: outdoor pool; wellness center; industry-leading dining experience; beauty salon and spa; yoga studio; and pickle ball court.

Also with Phoenix Senior Living, KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX have also broken ground on a 132 unit independent and assisted living community in Birmingham, Ala., called The Bluffs at Greystone. It is expected to be completed spring of 2020.

KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX designs and builds independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities that nurture and inspire senior residents and their families. For each senior living project, KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX select a specialized team that understands the unique needs of seniors in each market to help capture the local dynamic, including architecture, interior design, culture and climate. To learn more about KIRCO Senior Living visit: www.kircoseniorliving.com.

About Phoenix Senior Living



Phoenix Senior Living is a privately held senior housing owner/operator with properties located within suburban communities throughout the southeast region of the United States. Headquartered in Roswell, Ga., Phoenix develops and acquires independent living, assisted living, and memory care properties. Phoenix currently operates 26 properties. With an executive team bringing a combined 90+ years of senior housing experience, Phoenix focuses on high quality care with exceptional amenities. Phoenix strives to provide residents and families with a meaningful and joyful experience from their very first interaction with Phoenix; to fully understand and support the uniqueness of every resident's physical, social, and emotional needs; and to foster a secure, positive, and unified environment with dedicated, tenured employees. For more information, please visit www.phoenixsrliving.com.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and property management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in office, manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and senior living market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

