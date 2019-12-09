KIRCO MANIX Selected by US Farathane to Expand its Westland, Mich. Manufacturing Facility

TROY, Mich., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO MANIX announced today that it has been selected by US Farathane, a leading Auburn Hills based plastics manufacturer, to construct the company's 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility expansion in Westland, Mich.

"KIRCO MANIX is pleased to partner with US Farathane for this expansion project that is both complex and on a demanding timeline," said Douglas W. Manix, president of KIRCO MANIX. "This expansion, as well as related site improvements, will help the company continue to meet the needs of its customers for highly engineered plastic products and materials."

"US Farathane selected KIRCO MANIX as the builder and partner for this extremely important expansion of our Westland operation based on their history of success in meeting critical timing deadlines, along with the impressive quality of work that has been displayed on prior completed building projects," said Rodney Turton, vice president of Purchasing, US Farathane.

The additional floor space will be available in January 2020 to support initial requirements while KIRCO MANIX expects to complete the entire US Farathane project in early June 2020.

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in office, manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and senior living market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

