KIRCO MANIX to Construct the First Two BJ's Wholesale Clubs in Southeast Michigan

TROY, Mich., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO MANIX announced today that it has been selected by BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. – an East Coast based wholesale club operating 216 clubs and 138 gas stations in 16 states – to construct 100,000-square-foot clubs and gas stations in Madison Heights and Taylor, as the company expands into Eastern Michigan this year.

"We are thrilled that BJ's Wholesale Club selected our company to bring its first two locations to the Metro Detroit area," said Adam D. Manix, director of Business Development for KIRCO MANIX. "We look forward to tapping our local resources and teaming up with the company as it brings its stellar wholesale shopping experience and new jobs to our area."

The new clubs and gas stations will feature unbeatable values on a wide assortment of produce, meat, dairy and bakery items; everyday household essentials like paper goods, cleaning supplies and items for your pet; and exciting items with the latest in technology, TVs and apparel. Plus, BJ's Members can shop faster and save easier with digital coupons, same-day grocery delivery and buy online, pick up in club. The expansion is expected to bring 300 new jobs to the area.

BJ's two Michigan clubs are expected to open in the fall of 2019.

KIRCO MANIX provides construction management services in office, light and heavy manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and community market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. With total construction volume exceeding $3 billion, KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

