KIRCO MANIX to Construct Webasto's New Americas Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

TROY, Mich., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO MANIX announced today that it has been selected by Webasto – a tier one global supplier of roof systems to automotive OEMs in the field of mobility – to renovate and expand an existing building located at 2500 Executive Hills Boulevard in Auburn Hills, Mich., which will be the site of its new Americas headquarters.

With a total capital investment of $40 million, the expansion will support Webasto's forecasted engineering and testing requirements, as well as consolidate its existing staff from locations in Rochester Hills, Troy and Plymouth, Mich. The new expanded headquarters is expected to create 55 new jobs.

Phase one of the expansion began in May 2019 with the demolition of the interior space of the existing 109,000-square-foot building, which was originally constructed by Campbell/Manix in 1995. In phase two, KIRCO MANIX will break ground on a 37,000-square-foot addition in August 2019. Project completion is set for Fall 2020.

"We are thrilled that Webasto has selected KIRCO MANIX to work on a renovation of this scale, which also has a personal history for our organization," said Doug Manix, president of KIRCO MANIX. "We are confident that when completed, the new headquarters will create a successful environment of collaboration and business processes for Webasto's innovative technologies for roof systems."

According to Manix, the building has a unique style of architecture not typical for an office building in the metro Detroit area. It was modeled after an anthropology museum in Veracruz, Mexico. Webasto is dedicated to preserving the original design intent by matching building styles and elements throughout the new addition.

"Webasto worked with KIRCO MANIX on the planning of the project during the conceptual phase because of their history with the site," said Ed Hennessey, project leader, Roof & Components, Webasto Group. "We also felt very confident that KIRCO MANIX would be the best partner."

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in office, light and heavy manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and community market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. With total construction volume exceeding $3 billion, KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

SOURCE KIRCO MANIX

Related Links

http://www.kircomanix.com

