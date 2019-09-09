KIRCO Named a 2019 Winner for Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and Winner for Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness

TROY, Mich., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO – a full-service commercial development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization – has been named a 2019 winner for Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program by the National Association for Business Resources, as well as a winner for Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

"We are honored to once again be named a Metro Detroit Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award winner, as well as again being recognized for our Wellness Culture Team that focuses on our Eight Pillars of Wellness, including physical, financial, intellectual, spiritual, emotional/mental, social, environmental and occupational," said Quinn Kiriluk, executive vice president, Corporate Real Estate and chief marketing officer for KIRCO. "As a third generation, family-owned business in Michigan, we firmly believe that it's the time, talent and dedication of our employees that drives our success and makes a awards like this possible."

As an award recipient, KIRCO will be honored at the Best and Brightest in Wellness Awards Gala 2019 on Friday, Oct. 4 and the Best and Brightest Awards Gala 2019 on Tuesday, Oct. 22, both held at The Henry, Autograph Collection Hotel in Dearborn, Mich.

Over the years, the National Association for Business Resources has consistently honored KIRCO with awards, including three times as a national award winner, twice as a metro-Detroit award winner and five times as a wellness award winner.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and property management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

SOURCE KIRCO

Related Links

http://www.kirco.com

