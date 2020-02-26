KIRCO Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation For 2019®

TROY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO – a full-service commercial development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization – has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation For 2019® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® for the fourth consecutive year," said Therese Peace Agboh, vice president, talent and culture for KIRCO. "A recognition like this is a direct result of our associates and their commitment to KIRCO's Founding Principles – to grow our business, treat each other with respect, continue to learn and have a positive impact in our communities."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. The competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

As an award recipient, KIRCO will be recognized by NABR during the National Best and Brightest Illuminate Summit which takes place March 24-26, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Previously, KIRCO was named a national award winner in 2016, 2017 and 2018 by NABR, as well as one of Metropolitan Detroit's in Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2017 and 2019.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and facility management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 13 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

SOURCE KIRCO