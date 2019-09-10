KIRCO Secures Management Agreement with Global Medical REIT for Mission Health Building in Livonia, Mich.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO – a full-service commercial development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization – announced today that the company has secured a new management agreement with Global Medical REIT (GMR) for the management of the Mission Health building in Livonia, Mich.

"Although KIRCO managed the property for the previous owner, GMR solicited new management proposals as part of the company's recent property acquisition," said David Hales, executive vice president of Asset & Property Management for KIRCO. "We are proud to say that we were able to successfully retain our management contract through a competitive bid process and we look forward to becoming a valued partner of GMR."

The 83,000-square-foot building is occupied by numerous medical tenants including national health systems.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and property management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

