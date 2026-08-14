Kirin and GenerativeX Transform the Future of Research and Development with AI

Introducing a New Model for Co-Creation with Researchers

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings) and FDE consulting firm GenerativeX Inc. (GenerativeX) have developed a new research style that incorporates AI agents directly into research activities, with the aim of enhancing researchers' creativity. The initiative was launched in 2026 in select research divisions at Kirin.

Through this initiative, Kirin and GenerativeX aim to realize an "AI-native research environment" that supports the entire research process, from hypothesis generation to knowledge sharing, while staying closely aligned with researchers' thinking processes.

1. Background

In recent years, advances in generative AI have expanded the use of AI into areas that have traditionally depended on researchers' advanced thinking, such as literature searches and hypothesis generation. At the same time, AI implementation in companies has often remained limited to improving operational efficiency, such as document creation and search.

In research and development settings, researchers also face the issue of "fragmented thinking," in which their thought processes are repeatedly interrupted by information searches, searches for past materials, organizing hypotheses, and sharing information. This has made it difficult for researchers to focus on the creative activities that should be their primary focus.

2. Overview

In this initiative, Kirin and GenerativeX have built and begun operating a research environment that combines Kirin's vision for research with GenerativeX's AI development capabilities by incorporating AI agents into the flow of research activities.

Kirin is responsible for designing the research concept and applying it in research settings, while GenerativeX provides AI technologies and implements the system. The system is currently being used in select research laboratories, with future expansion across the Group also under consideration.

Key Features of This Research Style

Design that incorporates AI into the research flow

AI is constantly present within the flow of research activities, rather than being called upon by researchers only when needed.

AI is constantly present within the flow of research activities, rather than being called upon by researchers only when needed. Real-time support that keeps thinking uninterrupted

The system provides integrated support for hypothesis generation, information searches, brainstorming, documentation, and knowledge sharing.

The system provides integrated support for hypothesis generation, information searches, brainstorming, documentation, and knowledge sharing. A researcher-centered design philosophy

AI functions not as a replacement for researchers, but as a collaborative partner that helps bring out their creativity.

AI functions not as a replacement for researchers, but as a collaborative partner that helps bring out their creativity. From individual knowledge to co-created organizational knowledge

Hypotheses, discussions, and exploration histories are accumulated and made available for use across the organization.

Development Process

The system has been developed in an agile manner while incorporating feedback from researchers. It has been designed by aligning the functions that researchers actually want to use with the possibilities offered by AI technologies. Researchers involved in the development process have recognized the system as a tool suited to their own research activities.

Another key feature of this initiative is that AI is being used not merely as a tool for improving operational efficiency, but as a means of supporting the intellectual and creative activity of research itself. The initiative is expected to expand the potential for exploring new hypotheses, promote cross-disciplinary integration, and improve the quality of research.

3. Future Developments

Going forward, Kirin and GenerativeX will further enhance the system's functions to better understand each researcher's expertise and research themes, detect signs of emerging issues, propose hypotheses, and promote collaboration among researchers.

In the future, the companies aim to create an environment in which AI naturally exists as an integral part of research, becoming a natural and seamless part of the research environment without researchers having to consciously think about using it.

4. About GenerativeX Inc.

GenerativeX Inc. is a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) consulting firm established in 2023. The company specializes in supporting business transformation for enterprises through the use of AI agents, providing services to major clients in Japan and overseas across industries such as finance, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Headquartered in Marunouchi, Tokyo, GenerativeX also has offices in San Francisco and New York, and is expanding its business globally.

The Kirin Group will steadily advance the two pillars of digital utilization set out in "KIRIN Digital Vision 2035"*: "eliminating work that people do not need to do" through productivity improvements, and "accelerating work that creates value together with people" through value creation. Through manufacturing that looks to nature and people, the Kirin Group will bring new joy in "food and health" to more people and contribute to the realization of a fulfilling society.

* KIRIN Digital Vision 2035 Digital Transformation | Innovation | KIRIN - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Press Contacts

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited www.kirinholdings.com/en/

Corporate Communication Department

Nakano Central Park South, 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo

Media Contact form https://faq.kirin.co.jp/form/kh_10_en.html

TEL: +81-3-6837-7028

Corporate Communication Department Nakano Central Park South, 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo Media Contact form https://faq.kirin.co.jp/form/kh_10_en.html TEL: +81-3-6837-7028 GenerativeX Inc. https://gen-x.co.jp/

27F Marunouchi Building, 2-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

TEL: +81-50-1807-2433

About Kirin Holdings

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a global company operating across three core business domains spanning Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages & Health Science, and Pharmaceuticals. The company traces its roots to Japan Brewery, established in 1885, which later became Kirin Brewery in 1907. Since then, Kirin has expanded its business operations by leveraging fermentation and biotechnology as core strengths. The company entered the pharmaceutical field in the 1980s, which has since grown into a global business. In 2007, the company transitioned to a pure holding company structure as Kirin Holdings, and it is now strengthening its Non-alcoholic Beverages & Health Science domain.

Under its long-term vision "Innovate2035!", the Kirin Group is focused on creating value that encourages behavioral change among consumers and patients, creating new lifestyle habits in the areas of food and health. With a unique business portfolio spanning Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages & Health Science, and Pharmaceuticals, the Group will further expand group-wide initiatives that support both mental and physical well-being.

The Kirin Group will continue to advance innovation through the combined strength of its people and technology, creating both social and economic value as a global leader in CSV*, while pursuing sustainable, long-term growth in corporate value.

*Creating Shared Value: combined added value for consumers as well as for society at large.

SOURCE GenerativeX