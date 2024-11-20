Kirk Badii and Adam Rowley at Maridoe Golf Club's Shangri-La Fall Member Guest Tournament

Kirk Badii of Badii Group and Adam Rowley, former Ferrari exec, excelled at the Shangri-La Fall Member Guest Tournament! Post this

The tournament began with a new 9-hole best ball competition, where members and guests teamed up to vie for the event's first point. Points were awarded for the two lowest net scores and ties in each flight, setting the tone for an action-packed tournament. Badii and Rowley claimed the first point in their flight, creating early momentum. The day concluded with a Champions Dinner, glow-in-the-dark night golf, and an incredible card trick performance by guest Jason Ladanye, adding a touch of entertainment to the evening.

The following day featured three 9-hole matches, and as teams went head-to-head, the competition intensified. The morning began briskly but soon warmed to the mid-70s, providing perfect conditions for the day's 27-hole challenge. By the end of the day, three teams, including Badii and Rowley, led with an impressive 20 points, inching closer to victory. Members and guests enjoyed a casino night with live music from the Lowdown Drifters, rounding off a day of fierce play and camaraderie.

On the final day, the remaining two 9-hole matches determined who would make it to the shootout. Badii and Rowley finished the day leading all teams with an outstanding 34 points. With scores tallied, the flight winners gathered for an electrifying 11-team shootout, which also included a wild card team.

Kirk Badii and Adam Rowley showcased skill and determination throughout the Shangri-La Tournament at Maridoe Golf Club, earning their well-deserved spot in the finale and securing a memorable performance at one of the club's premier events.

SOURCE Maridoe Golf Club