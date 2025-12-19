Kirk Badii Named Top 50 Elite Advisor at Independent Financial Group, to Attend 2026 IFG Elite Advisor Conference in Rome

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a leading independent broker-dealer headquartered in San Diego, has announced its 2025 elite qualifier advisors and will host them at the prestigious St. Regis in Rome, Italy, from February 28 through March 5, 2026, for the 2026 IFG Elite Advisor Conference.

Kirk Badii (left) was recently recognized as one of three finalists for the InvestmentNews 2025 Wealth Manager of the Year for the Southwest Region.

Kirk Badii, founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, has once again secured his place among the nation's top financial advisors, qualifying as one of IFG's Top 50 Elite Advisors based on 2025 production. Kirk Badii's continued recognition reflects sustained performance, long-term client relationships, and disciplined portfolio stewardship across multiple market cycles, placing him among the most respected advisors in the industry.

"We are honored to welcome Kirk Badii to the 2026 Elite Advisor Conference in Rome," said David Fischer, Co-Founder of Independent Financial Group. "Kirk Badii continues to exceed our highest expectations year after year. His consistent ranking as an Elite Advisor is a testament to the depth of trust he has built with clients and the exceptional level of service he and his team provide to ultra-high-net-worth families. Kirk's results reflect not only strong performance, but enduring relationships and a standard of excellence that few achieve. He is an integral part of the IFG family, and we are excited to celebrate his achievements at this world-class event."

IFG's Elite Advisor Conference recognizes the firm's top-performing financial professionals and provides an exclusive forum for collaboration, advanced professional development, and peer engagement in premier global destinations. The 2026 conference in Rome will bring together 50 distinguished advisors to share insights and explore emerging trends in wealth management.

About Kirk Badii

Kirk Badii brings more than 15 years of experience in financial advisory services, specializing in the management of complex portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He consistently ranks among the Top 50 Elite Advisors of registered representatives at Independent Financial Group nationwide, with qualifications based on assets under management and revenue production.

In addition to his national recognition, Kirk Badii was recently named a finalist for the InvestmentNews 2025 Wealth Manager of the Year Award for the Southwest Region, highlighting his leadership and impact within the wealth management industry. He has also been voted Southlake's Best Investment Manager for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023, and 2024 through the community's Reader's Choice awards.

Kirk Badii began his financial career in Century City, Los Angeles, where he quickly rose through the ranks at Credit Suisse Private Bank and UBS Private Wealth Management. His performance earned him recognition as a top-ranked advisor at UBS, including honors in the President's Club and Director's Council. At Credit Suisse, he was named the top relationship manager in his class and later contributed financial insights to Forbes.

Today, Kirk Badii serves as the founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, an independent firm dedicated to advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through complex, life-altering financial events. His experience includes guiding clients through business sales, high-profile professional sports contracts, and significant divorce settlements, with a focus on capital preservation, risk management, and long-term wealth growth.

Originally from Orange County, California, Kirk Badii gained early exposure to entrepreneurship by working in his family's business. Outside of his professional pursuits, he is a passionate golfer, skier, and traveler. He is a member of several highly regarded golf clubs, including multiple best-in-state and top-100 ranked clubs. Kirk Badii and his family divide their time between the Southlake, Texas area and Park City, Utah. He lives with his wife and two children, and they value time together and creating lasting family memories.

