Kirk Badii Receives 2024 Best of Southlake Award for the Third Consecutive Year

Badii Group Private Wealth Management is an independent firm that specializes in managing the wealth of high-net-worth individuals and families. Kirk Badii, a Westlake resident and the firm's founder, has extensive experience working closely with accomplished clients to create personalized investment portfolios. As a top private wealth manager in Southlake, Texas, Badii Group provides highly customized services to ensure every client feels valued and important.

At Badii Group, there are no salespeople, only a support system. They focus on building intimate relationships to create personalized financial plans for a diverse clientele. Quality is their priority, and they aim to provide top-notch service to clients accustomed to a six-star lifestyle. So, when you work with Badii Group, you are not just another number or a portfolio but their top priority.

