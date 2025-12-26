Kirk Badii Recognized as a 2025 5-Star Independent Advisor by InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews honors Kirk Badii for fiduciary leadership and long-term wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth families

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii , founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, has been recognized as a 2025 5-Star Independent Advisor by InvestmentNews , a distinction awarded to a select group of independent financial advisors nationwide. The recognition highlights Kirk Badii's consistent fiduciary leadership and commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through complex wealth management challenges.

The InvestmentNews 5-Star Independent Advisor recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation of advisor experience, client outcomes, and practice leadership. Advisors selected demonstrate a sustained ability to guide clients through evolving market conditions with discipline, transparency, and long-term focus.

The full InvestmentNews profile on Kirk Badii can be found here .

Recognition for Fiduciary Wealth Management Leadership

Kirk Badii has built his practice around fiduciary responsibility and relationship-driven advisory work. As an independent financial advisor, he provides family-office style advice tailored to the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and executives navigating increasingly complex financial decisions.

His advisory work frequently involves entrepreneur liquidity events such as business sales, concentrated equity positions, and major life transitions. The 5-Star recognition reflects Kirk Badii's long-standing emphasis on thoughtful planning, risk management, and stewardship of client capital across multiple market cycles.

Serving Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families With a Long-Term Perspective

In today's environment, effective wealth management requires more than short-term performance. It requires experience, trust, and the ability to align investment strategy with long-term family objectives. Kirk Badii's approach centers on disciplined portfolio construction, tax-aware strategies, and coordination with legal and tax professionals to support durable, multigenerational outcomes.

By maintaining a fiduciary framework and close client relationships, Kirk Badii helps families preserve and grow wealth while navigating uncertainty with clarity and confidence.

Reflecting on the recognition, Kirk Badii said, "Being recognized by InvestmentNews reflects the responsibility that comes with advising families over long periods of time. Our work is grounded in trust, careful planning, and helping clients make informed decisions through every stage of their financial lives."

About Kirk Badii

Kirk Badii is a fiduciary advisor and founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management, an independent firm focused on comprehensive wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He began his career in Century City, Los Angeles, and previously served clients at Credit Suisse Private Bank and UBS Private Wealth Management. Today, Kirk Badii provides family-office style advice with an emphasis on longevity, disciplined planning, and relationship-driven service.

For more information about Kirk Badii and Badii Group Private Wealth Management , visit www.badiigroup.com .

