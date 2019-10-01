Kirk Palmer Associates expands to help leading retailers hire modern Human Resources executives

"In this turbulent retail environment, businesses increasingly need quality C-suite HR representation to apply intelligent people strategies to critical business imperatives," explains Savoca. "In launching this practice, our firm is positioned to expand our vast candidate community and connect a growing number of HR business leaders with the world's most compelling brands."

Since its founding in 1987, Kirk Palmer Associates has grown globally helping retailers hire CEOs, Presidents and front-of-house executives spanning a wide array of marketing, merchandising, stores, sales, eCommerce and digital leadership roles. The expansion into people operations marks a significant milestone for the firm.

"We're thrilled by the appointment of Catherine Savoca to the role of Vice President and head of this new practice," adds Kirk Palmer, eponymous founder and CEO. "Cathy is a hardworking, creative and highly-organized leader who will undoubtedly serve as a trusted partner and advisor to CEOs and HR leaders seeking best-in-class HR talent."

With offices in New York, San Francisco and London, the firm's dedicated Human Resources practice will serve a diverse global clientele. Companies seeking to learn more should contact Savoca about the newly-created executive search offering.

