Kirk Palmer Associates expands to help leading retailers hire modern Human Resources executives
Oct 01, 2019, 10:24 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Palmer Associates, the leading executive search firm for retail, fashion and beauty companies, today announced the launch of a dedicated Human Resources practice, a new service offering by the firm.
Led by multi-industry HR-veteran Catherine Savoca, the practice group will draw on more than thirty years of first-hand people, operations and business development experience to help leading organizations identify senior HR professionals who understand the businesses they support and people as a complex resource within unique company cultures.
"In this turbulent retail environment, businesses increasingly need quality C-suite HR representation to apply intelligent people strategies to critical business imperatives," explains Savoca. "In launching this practice, our firm is positioned to expand our vast candidate community and connect a growing number of HR business leaders with the world's most compelling brands."
Since its founding in 1987, Kirk Palmer Associates has grown globally helping retailers hire CEOs, Presidents and front-of-house executives spanning a wide array of marketing, merchandising, stores, sales, eCommerce and digital leadership roles. The expansion into people operations marks a significant milestone for the firm.
"We're thrilled by the appointment of Catherine Savoca to the role of Vice President and head of this new practice," adds Kirk Palmer, eponymous founder and CEO. "Cathy is a hardworking, creative and highly-organized leader who will undoubtedly serve as a trusted partner and advisor to CEOs and HR leaders seeking best-in-class HR talent."
With offices in New York, San Francisco and London, the firm's dedicated Human Resources practice will serve a diverse global clientele. Companies seeking to learn more should contact Savoca about the newly-created executive search offering.
About Kirk Palmer Associates
Kirk Palmer Associates is an executive search firm for retail, fashion and beauty companies. Over the last 30 years, we've placed thousands of leaders in transformative roles for world's most compelling brands. To learn more, please visit kirkpalmer.com or follow us online: LinkedIn | Twitter
Contact
Kirk Palmer Associates
Selena Turner, Head of Marketing
212-983-6477
selena@kirkpalmer.com
SOURCE Kirk Palmer Associates
Share this article