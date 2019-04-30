Kirk-Pinkerton's Jodi Ruberg Elected to the Florida Bar Board of Governors

SARASOTA, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodi Ruberg, a civil litigation attorney with the law firm of Kirk-Pinkerton, P.A., was elected to serve the 12th Judicial Circuit as a Governor of the Florida Bar, Young Lawyers Division.

She will be sworn in to her role on June 28, 2019 at the 2019 Annual Florida Bar Convention to be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Twelfth Judicial Circuit spans Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto Counties. The Young Lawyers Division ("YLD") of The Florida Bar has over 26,000 members. The purpose of the YLD is to assist The Florida Bar in its purposes, to provide a full and complete program of activities and projects designed to be of interest and assistance to YLD members, and to further the interests of the legal profession and to address to the duties, responsibilities and problems impacting YLD members.

"I am really looking forward to serving our circuit," said Ruberg. "I am passionate about helping other young lawyers as they make their way into the practice of law."

Ruberg, a graduate of Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, Florida, joined Kirk-Pinkerton in August 2017. She serves corporations, nonprofits, governments and individuals with litigation ranging from commercial law, probate disputes and issues arising from the Florida Sunshine laws. She also is a member of Leadership Sarasota County, class of 2019 and serves on the board of directors of the Sarasota County Bar Association for its Division of Young Lawyers.

In addition to being a member of the Florida Bar and the U.S. Supreme Court, Ruberg is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Prior to joining Kirk-Pinkerton, she was associate general counsel for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

About Kirk-Pinkerton, P.A.

Kirk Pinkerton, P.A. has been serving Sarasota and its surrounding counties with distinction since 1926. The law firm continues to provide clients with quality, results-driven legal services at the highest level. For more information, visit www.KirkPinkerton.com.

