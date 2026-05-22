KIRKENDOLL MANAGEMENT DEBUTS LATEST EVOLUTION OF THE PENTHOUSE CLUB BRAND WITH $5 MILLION BALTIMORE REOPENING

A complete renovation introduces a hybrid nightclub and adult entertainment concept, the Penthouse Prime steakhouse and a new standard of hospitality for the industry.

BALTIMORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkendoll Management LLC today announced the grand reopening of The Penthouse Club - Baltimore on the weekend of June 12, fully reimagined following a $5 million renovation of the 615 Fallsway venue. The reopening unveils more than 9,000 square feet of newly redesigned space across two floors, a hybrid nightclub and adult entertainment concept and the debut of the Penthouse Prime steakhouse.

A CGI rendering of the redesigned interior of The Penthouse Club – Baltimore, reopening June 12, 2026 following a $5 million renovation. Lighting and video program by idesign. Speed Speed

"For too long, a big night out has meant getting in the car and driving to DC," said John Kirkendoll, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kirkendoll Management. "That's not because Baltimore couldn't support a destination of this caliber, it's because no one had built one. The restaurant scene here is extraordinary and has earned real national attention, the hotels are great; the city has become a place where people actually want to spend a weekend. The nightlife piece is what's been missing, and we want to be the reason people drive the other direction this summer."

The hybrid concept

Designed by Studio Mishka, the venue is built around a hybrid model that pairs the production and energy of a mainstream nightclub with the entertainment of an adult club in a single venue. The first floor is the high-energy main room, featuring topless performances, live entertainment, a centered DJ booth with main performance stage and a reserved dining section for guests who want a true steakhouse experience within the same space.

The second-floor mezzanine overlooks the main room and features premium tables, a performance stage for rotating shows and private VIP rooms offering full nude entertainment.

This new format is being overseen by Ryan Waterman, Executive Vice President of Operations at Kirkendoll Management, who joined the company after more than a decade at Miami's E11EVEN, the global benchmark for upscale adult nightlife. Waterman led the final operational design and buildout of the Baltimore club, supported by a team of senior operators with more than 50 years of combined experience at Kirkendoll Management. The result is a venue that elevates adult entertainment into a full hospitality experience, redefining what guests can expect from the industry.

Intentional production design

The venue's lighting and video program was developed by idesign, the international design firm behind some of the most recognized nightlife venues in the country. The immersive lighting and video system is among the most advanced in the category, paired with back-of-house AV infrastructure purpose-built to the standards expected by professional DJs and headlining performers, positioning the venue to host major touring acts alongside its resident programming.

Penthouse Prime

Penthouse Prime, the in-club steakhouse concept first introduced at the company's Tampa club, now operates from a new full-service kitchen and reserved dining section on Baltimore's main floor. Led by Peter Montecino, Food & Beverage Director and a 26-year veteran of Ruth's Chris Steak House, the menu features DemKota Ranch Beef Black Angus steak, graded above USDA Prime. The cocktail list is intentionally concise, anchored by signature builds and a deep bottle program with particular focus on American whiskey, agave spirits and vodka.

The new Penthouse standard

Beyond the physical renovation, Kirkendoll Management has rebuilt the service model that governs the guest experience. The Baltimore management team spent the renovation period embedded in the company's Penthouse Clubs in Tampa and New Orleans, so that the team that opens the doors on June 12 is delivering the full Penthouse standard from the first guest forward.

"The room and the menu only matter if the service, hospitality and entertainment are on point and exceeding expectations at every turn," said Waterman, who helped shape E11EVEN's operational playbook and food and beverage programs during his tenure there. Waterman has spent the last year installing a version of that discipline across Kirkendoll's Penthouse Club portfolio. "You can build the most beautiful entertainment venue in the country, and it will not become a destination unless the people who work there understand that the evening belongs to the guest. That standard is what we have spent the last 12 months making sure is in place, and it is a standard we will continue to evolve and demand of ourselves."

Global expansion

The Penthouse Club brand is continuing to expand internationally. A London venue is currently in development, with additional markets under evaluation, alongside the company's existing global licensing footprint.

About Kirkendoll Management LLC

Founded in 1987, Kirkendoll Management LLC (KM) is a privately held boutique hospitality management and investment company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. KM is distinguished by its ability to create the ultimate guest experience and owns and operates restaurants and nightclubs in the United States and internationally. In addition to its standalone company-owned and operated businesses, Kirkendoll Management is the exclusive licensor of THE PENTHOUSE CLUB® and PENTHOUSE®-branded products worldwide. For more information, visit https://kirkmgmt.com.

Media Contact: Laura Murphy | [email protected] | (860) 712-9235

SOURCE Kirkendoll Management, LLC