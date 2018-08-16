Kirker Invests in Facilities and Creative Studio 55e

PATERSON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirker Enterprises, Inc. has purchased its 9.4 acres of land and more than 190,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space in Paterson, New Jersey. The leading manufacturer of nail enamel and nail treatment products also plans to add additional state-of-the-art equipment over the next six to 12 months, which will make production more efficient.

"These investments solidify Kirker's roots in the Paterson community and open up opportunities for sustained economic growth. Ownership of the previously rented space alongside the addition of new equipment will allow Kirker the ability to expand production and better serve our customers," said John McLaughlin, president and CEO of Kirker. "We have our heads turned to Kirker's long-term growth strategy, I am excited about its upward momentum."

Kirker also recently invested in Creative Studio 55e, a collaborative space for its marketing and creative departments. Unveiled in June, the new workspace is designed to help generate unique ideas for new products and plans to bring them to market.

"Our team has been much more inspired since we began working in Creative Studio 55e," said Brittany D'Ambrosio, director of marketing at Kirker. "Having an imaginative space to work in really fuels our ability to bounce ideas off the wall and think freely about ways to improve our products and engage with our customers."

About Kirker Enterprises, Inc.



Kirker Enterprises, Inc. is a custom manufacturer of nail lacquer and nail care treatment products. The company offers a full array of services from custom product formulation to beautifully designed and visually appealing packaging options and displays. For more than 60 years, Kirker has been a recognized leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative nail products. Its cutting-edge technology and customer formulations, combined with first-class service, have affirmed Kirker's leadership position in the industry. With manufacturing and filling locations in the United States and Europe, Kirker offers the right option to fit each customer's requirements. www.kirkerent.com

SOURCE Kirker Enterprises, Inc.

