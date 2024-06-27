Kirkland Summer Concert Series Named Among Top 10 Best Outdoor Concert Series in the Nation by USA Today

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kirkland Downtown Association is thrilled to announce that our Kirkland Summer Concert Series has been recognized as one of the top 10 best outdoor concert series in the United States by USA Today. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights the dedication and passion of our community in making these concerts a standout event year after year.

For over 40 years, the Kirkland Summer Concert Series has been a staple of summer entertainment in our picturesque town of Kirkland, Washington, on the shores of Lake Washington. Held every Thursday night in July and August at Marina Park, these free concerts bring together families, friends, and music lovers to enjoy a variety of musical acts against the stunning backdrop of the waterfront.

This year's season kicks off with a special concert featuring the incredibly talented Christie Huff on Wednesday, July 3rd following our Wednesday Farmers Market at Marina Park. This special concert will kick-off our Independence Day celebrations. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with amazing music, community spirit, and festive vibes. Christie Huff's captivating voice and performance are sure to set the stage for a spectacular summer of music.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the best outdoor concert series in the nation," said Anne Hess, Executive Director of the Kirkland Downtown Association. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our team, the support of our sponsors, and the enthusiasm of our community. We look forward to continuing to provide an exceptional variety of music for everyone who attends. This year's lineup of artists is our best yet."

The Kirkland Summer Concert Series offers an array of genres, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. From local bands to renowned artists, each performance promises a night of unforgettable music and community spirit. Our Thursday concert series begins on July 11th with Chance McKinney, July 18th is Vertigo Zoo, July 25th is Adrian Xavier, August 1st is The Beat Project, August 8th is Laurel Canyon Legacy, August 15th is Point of Sail, August 22nd is Red Light Challenge and our final concert on August 29th is Eden.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors, volunteers, and attendees for making the Kirkland Summer Concert Series a success. Your support and participation are what make this event truly special.

For more information about the Kirkland Summer Concert Series and to see the full lineup for 2024, please visit our website at https://kirklanddowntown.org/events/summer-concerts/

About the Kirkland Downtown Association:

The Kirkland Downtown Association (KDA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was founded 20 years ago to support the local business community. We host free community events like the Kirkland Wednesday Market, the Summer Concert Series, Waterfront Car Show, and Winterfest. These events attract visitors and residents to enjoy our downtown's restaurants, shops, and waterfront. Our efforts enhance the vibrancy, economic health, and inclusivity, making it a wonderful place to live, work, and play.

SOURCE Kirkland Downtown Association