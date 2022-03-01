Kirkland Urban Becomes Social Hub for Greater Seattle Area

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland Urban, the premiere mixed-use shopping, living and dining destination on Seattle's Eastside, kicks off 2022 the right way with the arrival of new retailers, special offerings and promotions at existing retailers and free community events for the whole family.

What's New at Kirkland Urban?

Dough Zone, a crowd favorite dumpling house that brings traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting, officially made its Kirkland debut in December 2021. Its Kirkland Urban location is one of eight stores in the Greater Seattle area. Bao-enthusiasts are invited to try Dough Zone's signature Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), while noodle connoisseurs can savor its signature spicy Dan Dan noodles.

Plantiful, a fast, casual concept that focuses on healthy superfoods, held its official ribbon cutting ceremony earlier in February, with special guest Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet. Plantiful creates wholesome, delicious and sustainable food that feeds the body while nourishing the mind. Superfood-ies can head over to its Kirkland Urban location to experience this plant-based menu, with items like acai bowls, apoptogenic lattes, superfood smoothies and more.

Kirkland Urban will also be adding a variety of new retailers to its mix this year, including Sugo Sushi, RareTea, Walla Walla Clothing Company and Urban Eyes. More information will be available in the coming months.

Retailer Specials

PowerHour360 (PH360) is a community driven fitness studio located in Kirkland Urban, the most efficient & effective 60-minute workout. PH360 is offering Eat Like Your Trainer, a nutritional eating guide, for all members in the New Year. Its fitness studio is offering a new client special of two classes for $25, as well as a free month to all new members. For more information, visit PH360's website or call 206-508-5842.

Ryan James Fine Arts, a contemporary gallery that focuses on modern, abstract and conceptual art, is gearing up to host Miami artist Gianna DiBartoloemo. Art aficionados can pop into the Kirkland Urban gallery throughout March 2022 to admire the vivid, carefree colors Gianna brings to life in her solo show.

Community Events

On Monday, March 14 from 3-5 p.m., families on the Eastside (and beyond) are invited to Kirkland Urban for a Pi Day Celebration! This event features a π (pi) recitation competition, interactive scavenger hunt, giveaways from a variety of retailers at Kirkland Urban, a live DJ and more kid-friendly activities.

Stay up to date on the latest happenings by visiting https://www.kirklandurban.com/events/ .

About Kirkland Urban

Kirkland Urban is a mixed-use development, set on 11 acres of land in the heart of downtown Kirkland, WA and masterfully designed around the modern 18-hour day – where life doesn't stop before, during or after work. Must-have retail plays a big part in that around-the-clock lifestyle, encouraging interaction, connectivity and opportunity. Workers, residents and visitors have an anchor grocer with QFC Supermarkets and a well-curated shopping experience at their doorstep as well as many restaurants and bars. The development's stylish and sophisticated Uptown Apartments at Kirkland Urban offer the perfect place to land after long days of work and play. Retailers include Shake Shack, Mud Bay, Power Hour 360, Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy, Bright Horizons Childcare, Seattle Coffee Gear, Lounge by Topgolf, Ryan James Fine Arts, Chainline Brewery, Dough Zone, Vinason, Levue Nail Lounge, Caffe Ladro, First Tech Federal Credit Union, SOI and Plantiful. For the latest information about Kirkland Urban, visit KirklandUrban.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

