Kirkland Urban Offers Family-Friendly Socially Distant Experiences for Fall

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland Urban, a premier shopping and restaurant destination located in the heart of downtown Kirkland, is featuring several socially distant experiences this fall for locals to enjoy.

From Oct. 17-Nov. 1, the center welcomes PopUp StoryWalk, a local program promoting literacy, art and health by displaying deconstructed children's storybooks in outdoor community spaces. "The Bear and the Piano" by David Litchfield will be displayed throughout Kirkland Urban starting in the lobby of 400 Urban Plaza. The experience is free and open to the public between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Masks are mandatory and Kirkland Urban asks that guests adhere to physical distancing guidelines from the CDC.

Now until Nov. 1st, Kirkland Urban will display two photo stations outdoors on Urban Plaza Way and inside the lobby of the 400 Urban Plaza Way building. The outdoor location will feature pumpkins, and the indoor location will feature sunflowers. The displays are free and open to the public to take pictures. Kirkland Urban is also challenging visitors to "guess the weight" of a giant pumpkin. The person who gets the closest to guessing the weight will receive a $100 gift card to any of the retail shops at Kirkland Urban. Masks are mandatory and Kirkland Urban asks that guests adhere to physical distancing guidelines from the CDC.

Kirkland Urban's free virtual KU Kids at Home program continues into November and December. Every second Saturday at 10 a.m., Julie from Clown Buggie Entertainment guides families through a crafting project live on Kirkland Urban's Facebook. The Nov. 14 event will feature a balloon art tutorial and the Dec. 12 event will feature an educational lesson in architecture via a cardboard winter wonderland cabin courtesy of local design firm Wilk Design Workshop. Families will be able to pick up their crafting kits at participating stores at Kirkland Urban on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Wednesday, Dec. 9, respectively. Families are asked to limit their craft kits to two per family.

Now Open and Coming Soon

Thai restaurant Soi opened on Sept. 9 at Kirkland Urban. Chef and Co-Owner Yuie Wiborg's menu focuses on Thailand's north eastern region of Isan, bringing flavors that are often more fragrant and pungent than typical Bangkok-style dishes. The Kirkland Urban location, the restaurant's second, has seating for 140 guests between its dining room, mezzanine and patio. Currently, it seats 15 guests in the enclosed open window patio and 40 in the dining room due to COVID-19 restrictions, and is also offering their dishes and to-go cocktails for takeout. The restaurant has an industrial vibe appointed with warm wood materials and modern accents.

Chainline Brewing Company's Kirkland Urban location opened on Aug. 26, featuring locally-made craft beer including limited edition taproom-only selections. The new space offers indoor and outdoor seating and is dog- and kid-friendly.

Vietnamese fast casual restaurant Vinason Pho & Grill plans to open in early December. Currently with three other Seattle area locations, the restaurant serves up pho, banh mi and other dishes using fresh, local and sustainable ingredients.

Retailer Specials

Caffe Ladro's Kirkland Urban location opened in July of this year. In addition to a full menu of coffee and baked goods, the Kirkland Urban location is stocked with whole bean coffee, home coffee gear and Ladro Market grocery selections like loaves of bread, house-made preserves, and hand-crafted syrups. Throughout the month of November, Caffe Ladro is offering a free 12-ounce drip coffee or pastry with purchase of a bag of whole bean coffee. Plus, customers who purchase four bags of coffee or more receive a free Ladro tote bag. Perks are limited to one per customer per visit.

Mud Bay's Kirkland Urban location continues to provide curbside pickup options. For those looking to switch up their pets' diet or wanting to try a new food for their picky eater, Mud Bay provides free samples to see what works best. From Nov. 27-Dec. 31, its Tons of Love Campaign is collecting food, supplies, money, and litter from customers to donate to local animal welfare organizations. Mud Bay will be contributing $20,000 thanks in part to manufacturers' matching donations.

Power Hour 360's Kirkland Urban location is offering Eat Like Your Trainer, a six-week nutritional eating program, for all members. The fitness studio is also offering a few free workouts this month; the "Pumpkin" workout on Oct. 15 and "Bring your BOO!" workout on Oct. 31. For more information, visit their website.

Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy's Kirkland Urban location offers a wide variety of services for athletic recovery, chronic pain and conditions, anti-aging and overall health and wellness. Restore is currently offering a first-time Cryo Package, consisting of a three-minute whole body cryotherapy, 30-minute compression therapy and a 15-minute stretch session, for $25.

Shake Shack has re-introduced its Hot Chick'n, a crispy, hand-breaded, all-white-meat chicken sandwich dusted with a fiery blend of cayenne and guajillo peppers, topped with cherry-pepper slaw and pickles. Hot Chick'n is returning with brand new Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries, made with the same guajillo and cayenne pepper dusting. All four Hot Chick'n items are available in two spice levels - Hot and Extra Hot. Guests who order Hot Chick'n through the Shack App or order.shakeshack.com can get access to a third spice level… Fire! The sandwich will be available through early January, 2021.

Tutta Bella inside QFC is the local brand's only location featuring sandwiches, including the Porchetta Sandwich with herbed roasted pork, caciovallo cheese, pickled peppers, arugula, lemon aioli and Dijon on a toasted roll. The location also offers a Nonna's Meatball Sandwich and Eggplant Pomodoro Sandwich. Customers can order online for delivery or pick-up.

About Kirkland Urban

Kirkland Urban is a mixed-use development, set on 11 acres of land in the heart of downtown Kirkland, Wash. and masterfully designed around the modern 18-hour day – where life doesn't stop before, during or after work. Must-have retail plays a big part in that around-the-clock lifestyle, encouraging interaction, connectivity and opportunity. Workers, residents and visitors have an anchor grocer with QFC Supermarkets and a well-curated shopping experience at their doorstep as well as dozens of restaurants and bars. The development's stylish and sophisticated Uptown Apartments at Kirkland Urban offer the perfect place to land after long days of work and play. Retailers include Shake Shack, Mud Bay, Power Hour 360, Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy, Bright Horizons Childcare, Soi, Seattle Coffee Gear and First Tech Federal Credit Union. For the latest information about Kirkland Urban, visit KirklandUrban.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

