Kirkland's And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection

"Some of my favorite things about my hometown of Monticello, Georgia, are the dogwood-lined streets of spring, and everything that goes along with that time of year. Everything is fresh and new, and has a certain sparkle to it," said Yearwood. "That's the feeling that inspired this collection. Gorgeous white and champagne metallics are featured throughout, as well as beautiful textures and finishes. It's an elegant, yet comfortable collection that you can easily incorporate into your own style of decorating."

"We've always admired Trisha's style, and our Trisha Yearwood Collection brings her unique take on home decor to our customers who are looking for the perfect accents to elevate their own spaces," said Kirkland's Vice President of Merchandising, Karla Calderon. "She was very hands-on in selecting the pieces, so each piece is beautiful, timeless and accessible – just like Trisha herself."

The Trisha Yearwood Collection is priced from $9.99-$299.99. Preview the collection or view the full Trisha Yearwood collection that will be available starting April 20 online or at your nearest Kirkland's store.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and founded in 1966 by Carl Kirkland, Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a leading retailer of home decor accents and gifts, with more than 400 stores in 36 states. With a wide selection of unique indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, wall art, home and garden accessories, seasonal items and gifts, Kirkland's allows customers to create inspiring living spaces at affordable prices. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.

