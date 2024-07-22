KIRKLAND'S HOME RECOGNIZED BY NEWSWEEK AS AMERICA'S #1 HOME GOODS & DÉCOR RETAILER

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, has been recognized as America's #1 Home Goods & Décor Retailer by Newsweek as part of its third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Best Retailers and a leader among our Home Goods and Décor peers," said Amy Sullivan, CEO of Kirkland's Home. "This recognition is a testament to our team and the customer experience we strive to deliver day in and day out for our customers. As we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and re-engage our core customer, refocus our product assortment, and strengthen our omni-channel capabilities, we believe we will further enhance our competitive positioning."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to survey more than 7,000 shoppers resulting in a ranking that recognizes the 200 best places to make a purchase. Survey participants were asked how likely they are to recommend a retailer and to give their thoughts on an outlet's prices, selection and atmosphere. Customer service and accessibility were also considered.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 328 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com , under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor and furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating in-store and online environment provides the Company's customers with a unique brand experience. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com .

