KIRKLAND'S HOME REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended July 29, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

Net sales were $89.5 million , with comparable sales decreasing 9.7%.

Gross profit margin improved 140 basis points year-over-year to 19.5%.

Operating loss improved to $18.1 million .

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $13.5 million .

Ended the period with a cash balance of $4.9 million and $46.0 million in outstanding debt.

Closed three stores to end the quarter with 340 stores.

Management Commentary

"The second quarter sales results were challenged by lower traffic and the aggressive liquidation efforts in Q2 of last year that presented a tough sales comparison, period-over-period," said Ann Joyce, interim CEO of Kirkland's Home. "Although we remained promotional during the quarter, we believe the shifting of our brand voice towards value and a normalizing supply chain allowed us to improve our merchandise margin by 320 basis points year-over-year. We also believe we exercised improved control of our inventory as we rebalanced our merchandise assortment for the back half of the year, resulting in 30% lower inventory levels and lower borrowings than the prior year.

"We knew this quarter would be a transition period as we focused on having the necessary merchandising and marketing plans in place heading into the harvest and holiday selling seasons. While there are persistent macro-headwinds that continue to impact the consumer environment and our customers, we believe we are well-positioned with what we can control to capitalize on our highly important selling seasons over the next two quarters. We are encouraged by the early response to our seasonal assortments and our renewed emphasis on home décor, both of which will become more prominent as we get deeper into the holiday period.

"Our management team has also been performing an overall health check on key areas of the business to ensure we're running as efficiently and effectively as possible. While macro-economic challenges have certainly impacted our results, there are a number of other challenges that we are working to resolve. First, we are making changes quickly to our merchandise assortment and our marketing strategy to ensure that we are reconnecting with our core customers and attracting more to the fold. We are also optimizing our inventory flow through supply chain improvements, improving the omni-channel experience through technology, and ensuring stores are fully supported to deliver a superior customer experience. We believe these changes will put us on a path to positive adjusted EBITDA in the back-half of fiscal 2023 and, as we execute, position us for a return to historical adjusted EBITDA margins. While our journey has only just begun, the more I become ingrained into our day-to-day operations, the more I believe in our ability to return to profitable growth and deliver value to our shareholders over the long run."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $89.5 million, compared to $102.1 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 9.7%, including a 16.6% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic, along with a decrease in average ticket.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million, or 19.5% of net sales, compared to $18.5 million, or 18.1% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The improvement as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of improved merchandise margin, partially offset by the deleverage of fixed cost components on the lower sales base.

Operating loss in the second quarter of 2023 improved to $18.1 million compared to an operating loss of $21.8 million in the prior year quarter. The improvement to the prior year period was primarily a result of lower compensation costs and lower advertising expenses.

EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 improved to a loss of $15.0 million compared to a loss of $17.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 improved to a loss of $13.5 million compared to a loss of $16.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 improved to $19.4 million, or a loss of $1.51 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $25.7 million, or a loss of $2.02 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

As of July 29, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $4.9 million, with $46.0 million of outstanding debt under its $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





July 29,



July 30,





2023



2022

Net sales

$ 89,504



$ 102,101

Cost of sales



72,065





83,576

Gross profit



17,439





18,525

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



19,217





21,507

Other operating expenses



14,090





16,994

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,222





1,596

Asset impairment



1,001





228

Total operating expenses



35,530





40,325

Operating loss



(18,091)





(21,800)

Other expense, net



623





283

Loss before income taxes



(18,714)





(22,083)

Income tax expense



650





3,622

Net loss

$ (19,364)



$ (25,705)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (1.51)



$ (2.02)

Diluted

$ (1.51)



$ (2.02)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,857





12,740

Diluted



12,857





12,740



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





26-Week Period Ended





July 29,



July 30,





2023



2022

Net sales

$ 186,379



$ 205,386

Cost of sales



143,069





158,569

Gross profit



43,310





46,817

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



39,256





42,399

Other operating expenses



28,828





33,792

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



2,428





3,293

Asset impairment



1,226





228

Total operating expenses



71,738





79,712

Operating loss



(28,428)





(32,895)

Other expense, net



1,033





367

Loss before income taxes



(29,461)





(33,262)

Income tax expense



2,010





298

Net loss

$ (31,471)



$ (33,560)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (2.46)



$ (2.65)

Diluted

$ (2.46)



$ (2.65)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,817





12,653

Diluted



12,817





12,653



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





July 29,



January 28,



July 30,





2023



2023



2022

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,890



$ 5,171



$ 10,330

Inventories, net



98,949





84,071





141,702

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,697





5,089





7,273

Total current assets



109,536





94,331





159,305

Property and equipment, net



33,878





38,676





45,934

Operating lease right-of-use assets



133,352





134,525





140,310

Other assets



6,818





6,714





7,891

Total assets

$ 283,584



$ 274,246



$ 353,440

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$ 56,483



$ 43,739



$ 61,569

Accrued expenses



26,432





26,069





27,636

Operating lease liabilities



40,249





41,499





40,801

Total current liabilities



123,164





111,307





130,006

Operating lease liabilities



111,746





114,613





123,426

Revolving line of credit



46,000





15,000





55,000

Other liabilities



3,834





3,553





4,897

Total liabilities



284,744





244,473





313,329

Shareholders' (deficit) equity



(1,160)





29,773





40,111

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 283,584



$ 274,246



$ 353,440



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





26-Week Period Ended





July 29,



July 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (31,471)



$ (33,560)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



6,349





8,837

Amortization of debt issue costs



50





46

Asset impairment



1,226





228

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(18)





183

Stock-based compensation expense



614





1,165

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Inventories, net



(14,878)





(27,673)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(713)





3,489

Accounts payable



12,529





(1,165)

Accrued expenses



(1,174)





(1,264)

Income taxes payable (refundable)



1,642





(2,136)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(2,976)





(3,840)

Other assets and liabilities



291





(377)

Net cash used in operating activities



(28,529)





(56,067)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



74





33

Capital expenditures



(2,294)





(5,019)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,220)





(4,986)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving line of credit



36,000





55,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(5,000)





—

Debt issuance costs



(456)





—

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units



(76)





(2,383)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



—





16

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



—





(6,253)

Net cash provided by financing activities



30,468





46,380















Cash and cash equivalents:











Net decrease



(281)





(14,673)

Beginning of the period



5,171





25,003

End of the period

$ 4,890



$ 10,330















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:











Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 914



$ 1,502



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before interest and the provision for income tax, which is equivalent to operating loss, adjusted for depreciation, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating loss as operating loss with non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP adjustments remove asset impairment and stock-based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of these expenses, and remove severance charges and lease termination costs, as those expenses can fluctuate based on the needs of the business and do not represent a normal, recurring operating expense.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) for the 13-week and 26-week periods indicated:





13-Week Period Ended



26-Week Period Ended





July 29, 2023



July 30, 2022



July 29, 2023



July 30, 2022

Operating loss

$ (18,091)



$ (21,800)



$ (28,428)



$ (32,895)

Depreciation



3,092





4,338





6,349





8,837

EBITDA



(14,999)





(17,462)





(22,079)





(24,058)

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



—





(162)





—





46

Asset impairment(2)



1,001





228





1,226





228

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



124





617





614





1,165

Severance charges(4)



378





366





907





379

Total adjustments in operating expenses



1,503





1,211





2,747





1,772

Total non-GAAP adjustments



1,503





1,049





2,747





1,818

Adjusted EBITDA



(13,496)





(16,413)





(19,332)





(22,240)

Depreciation



3,092





4,338





6,349





8,837

Adjusted operating loss

$ (16,588)



$ (20,751)



$ (25,681)



$ (31,077)





























(1) Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs and any gains on lease terminations. (2) Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment, software costs and cloud computing implementation costs. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts amortized to expense related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.

