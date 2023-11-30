KIRKLAND'S HOME REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Kirkland's, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended October 28, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

  • Net sales were $116.4 million, with comparable sales decreasing 9.2%.
  • Gross profit margin improved 130 basis points year-over-year to 26.3%.
  • Operating loss was flat year-over-year at $6.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million.
  • Ended the period with a cash balance of $5.8 million and $62.0 million in outstanding debt.
  • Closed one store and relocated one store to end the quarter with 339 stores.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter demonstrated execution of our strategic repositioning as we experienced sequential improvements in traffic and comparable sales each month of the quarter, along with expanded gross margins," said Ann Joyce, interim CEO of Kirkland's Home. "Over the last six months, we have spent a significant amount of time assessing every aspect of the business and acted quickly to implement changes to better position us going into our ever-important holiday selling season. During the quarter, we saw promising indicators that our pivots are beginning to work. We increased lapsed customer reactivations, drove improved traffic and conversion with less promotional activity, reduced operating expenses, and improved our inventory position for the remainder of the year.

"While persistent challenges in the macro-economy continue to weigh on consumers, we believe that our renewed emphasis on value and seasonally relevant décor is beginning to resonate with our customers. In fact, the trend continued into the fiscal fourth quarter, which has started off with a low single-digit increase in comparable sales for the month of November at a much-improved merchandise margin as we continue to execute against our holiday promotional strategy.

"Although there is still much work to be done, we are optimistic and encouraged by our recent improvements. We expect solid year-over-year improvement in profitability during the fourth quarter as we continue to progress towards our goal of returning to our historical average adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-to-high single-digit range. In fiscal 2024, we will look to build off this recent momentum and continue to execute upon our strategy to return the Company to profitable growth."  

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2023 were $116.4 million, compared to $131.0 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 9.2%, including an 8.5% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic and a decrease in average ticket, partially offset by increased conversion.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $30.7 million, or 26.3% of net sales, compared to $32.7 million, or 25.0% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The improvement as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of improved merchandise margin, partially offset by the deleverage of fixed cost components on the lower sales base.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 remained consistent at $6.7 million, as lower operating costs, including reduced corporate compensation expense, offset the decline in gross profit dollars.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $3.9 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $3.2 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 improved to $6.4 million, or a loss of $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

As of October 28, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $5.8 million, with $62.0 million of outstanding debt under its $90.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility.  As of November 30, 2023, the Company had $35.0 million of outstanding debt under its senior secured revolving credit facility.

Investor Conference Call and Web Simulcast

Kirkland's Home management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer period with Interim CEO Ann Joyce, President and COO Amy Sullivan, and EVP and CFO Mike Madden.

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 560-2577
International dial-in number: (412) 542-4163
Conference ID: 10184344

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.kirklands.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through December 7, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 344-7529
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 7702205

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 339 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers with an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, certain statements in this release, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements deal with potential future circumstances and developments and are, accordingly, forward-looking in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "strategy," and similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's liquidity including cash flows from operations and the amount of borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility, the Company's actual and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand strategy, the risk that natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks (such as COVID-19), global political events, war and terrorism could impact the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain, the continuing consumer impact of inflation and countermeasures, including raising interest rates, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in the Company's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, increased transportation costs and potential interruptions in supply chain, distribution systems and delivery network, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of the Company's information or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 4, 2023 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Contact:

Kirkland's Home

Gateway Group, Inc.

Mike Madden

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

(615) 872-4800

[email protected]  


(949) 574-3860

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)




13-Week Period Ended


October 28,

October 29,


2023

2022

Net sales

$

116,365

$

130,962

Cost of sales

85,712


98,275

Gross profit

30,653


32,687

Operating expenses:





Compensation and benefits

19,841


20,794

Other operating expenses

16,104


16,757

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

1,043


1,577

Asset impairment

316


219

Total operating expenses

37,304


39,347

Operating loss

(6,651)


(6,660)

Other expense, net

1,036


624

Loss before income taxes

(7,687)


(7,284)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,290)


57

Net loss

$

(6,397)

$

(7,341)

Loss per share:





Basic

$

(0.50)

$

(0.58)

Diluted

$

(0.50)

$

(0.58)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

12,921


12,754

Diluted

12,921


12,754

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)




39-Week Period Ended


October 28,

October 29,


2023

2022

Net sales

$

302,744

$

336,348

Cost of sales

228,781


256,844

Gross profit

73,963


79,504

Operating expenses:





Compensation and benefits

59,097


63,193

Other operating expenses

44,932


50,549

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

3,471


4,870

Asset impairment

1,542


447

Total operating expenses

109,042


119,059

Operating loss

(35,079)


(39,555)

Other expense, net

2,069


991

Loss before income taxes

(37,148)


(40,546)

Income tax expense

720


355

Net loss

$

(37,868)

$

(40,901)

Loss per share:





Basic

$

(2.95)

$

(3.22)

Diluted

$

(2.95)

$

(3.22)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

12,852


12,686

Diluted

12,852


12,686

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



October 28,

January 28,

October 29,


2023

2023

2022

ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,765

$

5,171

$

11,245

Inventories, net

105,190


84,071


126,315

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,863


5,089


7,126

Total current assets

116,818


94,331


144,686

Property and equipment, net

31,648


38,676


42,629

Operating lease right-of-use assets

130,513


134,525


136,280

Other assets

6,848


6,714


7,979

Total assets

$

285,827

$

274,246

$

331,574

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

55,729

$

43,739

$

47,157

Accrued expenses

23,484


26,069


27,027

Operating lease liabilities

39,966


41,499


40,156

Total current liabilities

119,179


111,307


114,340

Operating lease liabilities

108,248


114,613


119,254

Revolving line of credit

62,000


15,000


60,000

Other liabilities

3,685


3,553


4,915

Total liabilities

293,112


244,473


298,509

Shareholders' (deficit) equity

(7,285)


29,773


33,065

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$

285,827

$

274,246

$

331,574

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)




39-Week Period Ended


October 28,

October 29,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss

$

(37,868)

$

(40,901)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment

9,118


12,925

Amortization of debt issue costs

80


69

Asset impairment

1,542


447

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(20)


195

Stock-based compensation expense

891


1,460

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventories, net

(21,119)


(12,286)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(891)


3,184

Accounts payable

11,885


(14,648)

Accrued expenses

(2,775)


(1,873)

Income taxes payable (refundable)

307


(1,684)

Operating lease assets and liabilities

(3,933)


(4,670)

Other assets and liabilities

97


(427)

Net cash used in operating activities

(42,686)


(58,209)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

130


35

Capital expenditures

(3,313)


(6,964)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,183)


(6,929)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on revolving line of credit

52,000


60,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit

(5,000)



Debt issuance costs

(456)



Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units

(81)


(2,383)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises




16

Repurchase and retirement of common stock




(6,253)

Net cash provided by financing activities

46,463


51,380







Cash and cash equivalents:





Net increase (decrease)

594


(13,758)

Beginning of the period

5,171


25,003

End of the period

$

5,765

$

11,245







Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:





Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$

804

$

573

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before interest and the provision for income tax, which is equivalent to operating loss, adjusted for depreciation, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating loss as operating loss with non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP adjustments remove asset impairment and stock-based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of these expenses, and remove severance charges and lease termination costs, as those expenses can fluctuate based on the needs of the business and do not represent a normal, recurring operating expense.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) for the 13-week and 39-week periods indicated:

13-Week Period Ended

39-Week Period Ended


October 28,
2023

October 29,
2022

October 28,
2023

October 29,
2022

Operating loss

$

(6,651)

$

(6,660)

$

(35,079)

$

(39,555)

Depreciation

2,769


4,088


9,118


12,925

EBITDA

(3,882)


(2,572)


(25,961)


(26,630)

Non-GAAP adjustments:











Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)










46

  Asset impairment(2)

316


219


1,542


447

  Stock-based compensation expense(3)

277


295


891


1,460

  Severance charges(4)

50


397


957


776

Total adjustments in operating expenses

643


911


3,390


2,683

Total non-GAAP adjustments

643


911


3,390


2,729

Adjusted EBITDA

(3,239)


(1,661)


(22,571)


(23,901)

Depreciation

2,769


4,088


9,118


12,925

Adjusted operating loss

$

(6,008)

$

(5,749)

$

(31,689)

$

(36,826)


(1)

Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs.

(2)

Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment, software costs and cloud computing implementation costs.

(3)

Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts amortized to expense related to equity incentive plans.

(4)

Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.

SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

