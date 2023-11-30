KIRKLAND'S HOME REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended October 28, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

Net sales were $116.4 million , with comparable sales decreasing 9.2%.

Gross profit margin improved 130 basis points year-over-year to 26.3%.

Operating loss was flat year-over-year at $6.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million .

Ended the period with a cash balance of $5.8 million and $62.0 million in outstanding debt.

Closed one store and relocated one store to end the quarter with 339 stores.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter demonstrated execution of our strategic repositioning as we experienced sequential improvements in traffic and comparable sales each month of the quarter, along with expanded gross margins," said Ann Joyce, interim CEO of Kirkland's Home. "Over the last six months, we have spent a significant amount of time assessing every aspect of the business and acted quickly to implement changes to better position us going into our ever-important holiday selling season. During the quarter, we saw promising indicators that our pivots are beginning to work. We increased lapsed customer reactivations, drove improved traffic and conversion with less promotional activity, reduced operating expenses, and improved our inventory position for the remainder of the year.

"While persistent challenges in the macro-economy continue to weigh on consumers, we believe that our renewed emphasis on value and seasonally relevant décor is beginning to resonate with our customers. In fact, the trend continued into the fiscal fourth quarter, which has started off with a low single-digit increase in comparable sales for the month of November at a much-improved merchandise margin as we continue to execute against our holiday promotional strategy.

"Although there is still much work to be done, we are optimistic and encouraged by our recent improvements. We expect solid year-over-year improvement in profitability during the fourth quarter as we continue to progress towards our goal of returning to our historical average adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-to-high single-digit range. In fiscal 2024, we will look to build off this recent momentum and continue to execute upon our strategy to return the Company to profitable growth."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2023 were $116.4 million, compared to $131.0 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 9.2%, including an 8.5% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic and a decrease in average ticket, partially offset by increased conversion.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $30.7 million, or 26.3% of net sales, compared to $32.7 million, or 25.0% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The improvement as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of improved merchandise margin, partially offset by the deleverage of fixed cost components on the lower sales base.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 remained consistent at $6.7 million, as lower operating costs, including reduced corporate compensation expense, offset the decline in gross profit dollars.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $3.9 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $3.2 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 improved to $6.4 million, or a loss of $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

As of October 28, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $5.8 million, with $62.0 million of outstanding debt under its $90.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility. As of November 30, 2023, the Company had $35.0 million of outstanding debt under its senior secured revolving credit facility.

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)









13-Week Period Ended





October 28,



October 29,





2023



2022

Net sales

$ 116,365



$ 130,962

Cost of sales



85,712





98,275

Gross profit



30,653





32,687

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



19,841





20,794

Other operating expenses



16,104





16,757

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,043





1,577

Asset impairment



316





219

Total operating expenses



37,304





39,347

Operating loss



(6,651)





(6,660)

Other expense, net



1,036





624

Loss before income taxes



(7,687)





(7,284)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,290)





57

Net loss

$ (6,397)



$ (7,341)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (0.50)



$ (0.58)

Diluted

$ (0.50)



$ (0.58)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,921





12,754

Diluted



12,921





12,754



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)









39-Week Period Ended





October 28,



October 29,





2023



2022

Net sales

$ 302,744



$ 336,348

Cost of sales



228,781





256,844

Gross profit



73,963





79,504

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



59,097





63,193

Other operating expenses



44,932





50,549

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



3,471





4,870

Asset impairment



1,542





447

Total operating expenses



109,042





119,059

Operating loss



(35,079)





(39,555)

Other expense, net



2,069





991

Loss before income taxes



(37,148)





(40,546)

Income tax expense



720





355

Net loss

$ (37,868)



$ (40,901)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (2.95)



$ (3.22)

Diluted

$ (2.95)



$ (3.22)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,852





12,686

Diluted



12,852





12,686



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





October 28,



January 28,



October 29,





2023



2023



2022

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,765



$ 5,171



$ 11,245

Inventories, net



105,190





84,071





126,315

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,863





5,089





7,126

Total current assets



116,818





94,331





144,686

Property and equipment, net



31,648





38,676





42,629

Operating lease right-of-use assets



130,513





134,525





136,280

Other assets



6,848





6,714





7,979

Total assets

$ 285,827



$ 274,246



$ 331,574

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$ 55,729



$ 43,739



$ 47,157

Accrued expenses



23,484





26,069





27,027

Operating lease liabilities



39,966





41,499





40,156

Total current liabilities



119,179





111,307





114,340

Operating lease liabilities



108,248





114,613





119,254

Revolving line of credit



62,000





15,000





60,000

Other liabilities



3,685





3,553





4,915

Total liabilities



293,112





244,473





298,509

Shareholders' (deficit) equity



(7,285)





29,773





33,065

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 285,827



$ 274,246



$ 331,574



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









39-Week Period Ended





October 28,



October 29,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (37,868)



$ (40,901)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



9,118





12,925

Amortization of debt issue costs



80





69

Asset impairment



1,542





447

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(20)





195

Stock-based compensation expense



891





1,460

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Inventories, net



(21,119)





(12,286)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(891)





3,184

Accounts payable



11,885





(14,648)

Accrued expenses



(2,775)





(1,873)

Income taxes payable (refundable)



307





(1,684)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(3,933)





(4,670)

Other assets and liabilities



97





(427)

Net cash used in operating activities



(42,686)





(58,209)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



130





35

Capital expenditures



(3,313)





(6,964)

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,183)





(6,929)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving line of credit



52,000





60,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(5,000)





—

Debt issuance costs



(456)





—

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units



(81)





(2,383)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



—





16

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



—





(6,253)

Net cash provided by financing activities



46,463





51,380















Cash and cash equivalents:











Net increase (decrease)



594





(13,758)

Beginning of the period



5,171





25,003

End of the period

$ 5,765



$ 11,245















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:











Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 804



$ 573



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before interest and the provision for income tax, which is equivalent to operating loss, adjusted for depreciation, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating loss as operating loss with non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP adjustments remove asset impairment and stock-based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of these expenses, and remove severance charges and lease termination costs, as those expenses can fluctuate based on the needs of the business and do not represent a normal, recurring operating expense.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) for the 13-week and 39-week periods indicated:





13-Week Period Ended



39-Week Period Ended





October 28,

2023



October 29,

2022



October 28,

2023



October 29,

2022

Operating loss

$ (6,651)



$ (6,660)



$ (35,079)



$ (39,555)

Depreciation



2,769





4,088





9,118





12,925

EBITDA



(3,882)





(2,572)





(25,961)





(26,630)

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



—





—





—





46

Asset impairment(2)



316





219





1,542





447

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



277





295





891





1,460

Severance charges(4)



50





397





957





776

Total adjustments in operating expenses



643





911





3,390





2,683

Total non-GAAP adjustments



643





911





3,390





2,729

Adjusted EBITDA



(3,239)





(1,661)





(22,571)





(23,901)

Depreciation



2,769





4,088





9,118





12,925

Adjusted operating loss

$ (6,008)



$ (5,749)



$ (31,689)



$ (36,826)







(1) Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs. (2) Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment, software costs and cloud computing implementation costs. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts amortized to expense related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.

