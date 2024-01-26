Kirkland's Home Secures $12 Million in Additional Debt Financing to Support Strategic Repositioning Efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, entered into a supplemental credit facility on January 25, 2024, which will increase its available credit by up to $12 million.

To support its strategic repositioning efforts, Kirkland's Home secured additional debt financing through a new first-in last-out, asset-based, delayed-draw term loan facility. The new facility is in addition to the Company's existing $90 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Proceeds from the new facility, when drawn, will be used to provide additional liquidity for ongoing working capital needs. As of closing, the Company's combined credit availability under both credit agreements was approximately $21.5 million.

Kirkland's Home CFO Mike Madden commented on the new facility, "As we move into 2024, we are pleased to have access to additional capital to further bolster our liquidity position. The additional capital provides us with sufficient room to continue executing our strategic repositioning, while giving us the ability to accelerate components of our strategy aimed at returning the Company to historical levels of performance."

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 338 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers with an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, certain statements in this release, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements deal with potential future circumstances and developments and are, accordingly, forward-looking in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "strategy," and similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's liquidity including cash flows from operations and the amount of borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility, the Company's actual and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand strategy, the risk that natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks (such as COVID-19), global political events, war and terrorism could impact the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain, the continuing consumer impact of inflation and countermeasures, including raising interest rates, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in the Company's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, increased transportation costs and potential interruptions in supply chain, distribution systems and delivery network, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of the Company's information or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 4, 2023 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

